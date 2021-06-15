Ravi Dubey: I first felt empathy during the Covid crisis, not as an actor but as a producer





Actor Ravi Dubey, who also backs a show as a producer, has had quite a bit of learning amid the pandemic. And there are some things, which he admits he would never have been able to experience if he had just played. Dubey had to deal with a lot, given that filming schedules got out of whack due to the lockdown. As an entrepreneur, we all have this little sense of empathy, but sometimes we just don’t have a direction to give it. When you know that a number of people are completely dependent on you, not only for their livelihood, but also for their health and well-being, the latent empathy within you takes direction, the actor shares, adding that he experienced this empathy during the Covid. -19 crisis, as a producer. The 37-year-old, popular for shows Jamaï Raja and Saas Bina Sasuraal, explains in more detail the big differences between the roles of actor and producer. As an actor, you are only responsible for yourself and your team of four to five people. It is more or less that. But as a producer, as soon as I found out that I was going to be working with a certain group of people, dividing up the shifts and doing it in a forked fashion, it was important to get them vaccinated first … any my production company and crew, Dubey says. The actor-producer was even prepared to endure the financial stress that arose by pointing out how likely one is to catch colds and fever within two to three days of receiving the jab. From a production standpoint these days are always a hit the producer has to take, but we have welcomed it. It was important that everyone was involved. get vaccinated and take good care of them and only then could they return to work. Well now make sure they get their second dose every time it’s due, says Dubey, who recently returned to the Punjab, where he has been stationed for over a month now.

