AMC Theaters Close to Close Deal to Operate LA Pacific Theaters – The Hollywood Reporter





AMC Theaters is set to close a deal to operate two premier theaters in the Los Angeles area, located in premier outdoor malls, The Grove in West Hollywood and The Americana at Brand in Glendale, according to sources. Both sites are part of the now defunct Pacific Theaters chain, whose owner, Decurion Corp., closed its doors for good in April, along with sister chain ArcLight Cinemas. In recent days, AMC CEO Adam Aron has expressed interest in taking over the leases of certain sites in the Pacific. On Monday, The Grove and Glendale resorts appeared as AMC locations on the company’s website and app before disappearing (i.e. “AMC The Grove 14” and “AMC The Americana 18 “). The two outdoor shopping centers are owned by Rick J. Caruso and his company Caruso Affiliated. AMC did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding its plans for The Grove and Americana. With a box office resumption underway – on Monday all capacity restrictions were lifted in LA, the nation’s largest film market – there is a huge incentive to reopen both venues due to increased foot traffic. in both shopping centers. The fate of the remaining Pacific multiplexes and ArcLight cinemas remains unclear. ArcLight’s stable includes Arclight Hollywood, home to the highly regarded Cinerama Dome Hollywood. The Dome, built in 1963 by Decurion Corp., is the crown jewel of the small theater complex that was rebuilt in the early 2000s. The transfer of the Arclight Hollywood complex is a much more complicated transaction, since Decurion owns the land under the Dome. “It wasn’t the outcome that everyone wanted, but despite a tremendous effort that exhausted all potential options, the company has no viable path ahead,” said a statement released by Pacific Theaters at the time. the shutdown of Pacific and ArcLight. “To our guests and members of the film industry who have made going to the movies such a magical experience over the years: our sincere thanks,” the statement continued. “It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you. “







