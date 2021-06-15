Lena Waithe, actress, screenwriter and now label boss – Future 25

This story appears in Rolling stoneThe 2021 issue of Future of Music, a special project exploring the next era of the multi-billion dollar hit industry. Read the other stories here.

Musicians dive into the film industry all the time; the opposite is rarer, for whatever reason. But for filmmaker Lena Waithe, who grew up in ’90s R&B and counts Erykah Badu, Brandy and Prince among her idols, the two companies have always been an obvious match. Waithe – an Emmy Award-winning writer, actor and co-creator of shows, including Master of None, Le Chi, and Them, who have all been noted for their thoughtful musical choices – just announced a label, Hillman Grad Records, which will be managed as part of a joint venture with Def Jam; the industry star can now add “label boss” to his belt of titles.

“As I got older and moved forward in my career, I think people really started to understand the musical choices in the movie or TV I was making, and that really spoke to me,” said Waithe, who counts Erykah Baydu. , Brandy, and Prince among her first idols, when she parked in front of family television and inhaled hours of music videos on VH1.

Now in his thirties and at the head of his own label, Waithe wants to revive the polished aesthetics and daring images of the artists of his teenage years. “I don’t want to do the typical thing,” she says. “We’re not going to release 10 albums a year. It’s about finding really interesting artists who have a real motivation and desire to find out who they are over time. We really want artists who can grow. Yes, that includes albums and singles, but for me it’s about personality and moments.

It’s “important that artist storytelling comes back,” she adds – an element of the music industry that has given way in recent years to going viral and data-driven chord making. “It’s going to take time, energy and hardship. But we are ready to stumble and fall and get up. Hillman Grad Records will be an offshoot of Waithe’s production company, also known as Hillman Grad.

Waithe brokered the deal with Def Jam – who is known for backing artists like Kanye West, Logic and Nas – during the pandemic lockdown, after the label pointed out to her that she was “already in it. space without being there. “She wants to act as a creative director for the artists, without infringing on their own visions:” My brain also thinks visually, so I’m like, ‘Oh, how about we do that for the video, the performance?’ I would approach the music as I would a TV show: “What can we do to make sure it hits in a different way?”

The fledgling label “surrounds some people” but is not yet ready to announce signings, Waithe says. She cites Lil Nas X, Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker, HER and Miguel as examples of the type of artist she might seek – artists who have mastered their personal storytelling and wowed audiences with their lives as well as their music, and who aspire to growth.

“I think there’s this desire for artists to do the same thing over and over again,” Waithe says. “I really miss watching an artist and their albums change and change with each one. But I want to bring back some of that old vibe and that nostalgia and the unfolding of real singles. “

As a newcomer to the world of music, Waithe will work with artists to develop their cinematic and aesthetic strategies while learning the ropes of the recording industry itself. But there’s already an obvious point of similarity between film and music: Both industries grapple with long-standing racial and gender imbalances, and Waithe wants Hillman Grad Records to help reverse the status quo. “There are ways that film and television companies tend to congratulate themselves on things they should have done a long time ago,” she says. “Everyone has a lot of work to do. Whites are in charge on both sides and there needs to be a lot more inclusion. The artists, the people in the foreground, are often those people who change their minds. It’s about who is in the back office, or who cuts the checks, or who has the green light. Many of us have to be in these rooms.

Mental health is also a priority for the label, which wishes to approach its relations with budding artists as less transactional and more structuring. “It’s a tough time right now to go through things that everyone goes through, publicly, while making art. It can create anxiety, depression, and when left unchecked it can be very tragic. I think we shouldn’t have to lose these amazing artists anymore, ”says Waithe. “I’m a person who knows what it’s like to not always feel like everyone is on your side, but you have to keep going, and I think that’s something I bring as well: I know what it is when it gets weird or dark.