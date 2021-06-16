Grammy-winning Burna Boy to perform at first Hollywood Bowl Show





HOLLYWOOD, CA Burna Boy, the Nigerian afro-fusion rapper, has announced that he will perform his very first show at the Hollywood Bowl on October 8, as part of his Space Drift world tour. It’s currently one of only three US stops on the tour, which will also see him perform in New York and San Francisco.

According to Broadway World.com, tickets for the Hollywood Bowl concert will be put on sale to the public at 12 noon on Friday. However, a presale began Monday for American Express card members and will last until 10 p.m. Thursday. Meanwhile, Live Nation’s presale will take place Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Songkick will have a presale starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. Those interested can download the Songkick app to be notified when pre-sale tickets go on sale.

Grammy-winning Nigerian rapper Burna Boy will be back in October when he covers a show at the Hollywood Bowl. Presale tickets will go on sale Monday at 10:00 a.m. PT. Get the code here: https://t.co/BAFueqQCyE#burnaboy #hollywoodbowl #onsalenow pic.twitter.com/MgIDr6JdOA

The Scenestar (@TheScenestar) June 10, 2021 Born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Burna Boy is a songwriter, singer and rapper whose song “Ja Ara E” is included on Beyonc’s album “The Lion King: The Gift”. Burna Boy also collaborated with Sam Smith on the latter’s single “My Oasis”. In March, Burna Boy, 29, won the Grammy for World’s Best Musical Album for “Twice as Tall.”

According to Africa Renewal on UN.org, a “visibly excited” Burna Boy accepted the award on Zoom from Lagos, Nigeria, where he was surrounded by family and fans. “This is a great victory for my generation of Africans all over the world, and it should be a lesson for all Africans: no matter where you are, no matter what you plan to do, you can achieve it, no matter what. doesn’t matter where you’re from, because you’re a king. “

Burna Boy’s “Twice as Tall” album has been described as a fusion of afrobeat, reggae and pop, according to Africa Renewal. According to the site, Burna Boy rose to fame in 2012 with the release of the single “Like to Party”. He signed with Atlantic Records-USA and Warner Music Group International in 2017.

In 2018, he released his first major album, “Outside”. A year later, Burna Boy released “African Giant,” which won Album of the Year at the All-Africa Music Awards in 2019 and the BET Award for Best International Act in 2020. In addition to Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco, Burna Boy’s 2021 tour will stop in Portugal, Finland, UK, France, Spain and Sweden.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos