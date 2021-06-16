Atlantic Theater Company announces season full of premieres





Atlantic Theater Company will come back to life this summer with an ambitious season of five premieres. Off Broadway theater productions, announced Tuesday, include Sarah Silverman’s musical The Bedwetter, an adaptation by David Lindsay-Abaires Kimberly Akimbo and a new play by Ngozi Anyanwu. Anyanwu, a playwright-actor whose work The Homecoming Queen staged there in 2018, returns in August with The Last of the Love Letters. Patricia McGregor will lead. The play tells the story of two people grappling with what they love most and wondering whether to hold on or leave it behind, depending on the theater. Kimberly Akimbo’s musical adaptation, featuring music by Jeanine Tesori, will debut 20 years after Lindsay-Abaires’ piece was first produced at the South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa, California. It tells the story of a teenage girl suffering from a disease that left her. with the health and appearance of a 72 year old man. In his 2003 review of the Manhattan Theater Club’s black comedy production, Ben Brantley called it haunting and hilarious. Silverman’s show, based on his 2010 memoir, will arrive in 2022, nearly two years after its initially scheduled world premiere. The company noted that Adam Schlesinger, who wrote the music and collaborated with Silverman on the lyrics, will not be in attendance when the cast debut next April. He died in 2020 from complications from Covid-19.

The second half of the season will also feature SHHHHH, a new play by Clare Barron, which she will direct and perform, and Sanaz Toossis English, around four mature students in Iran preparing for a language test. More information on the season is available at atlantictheater.org.

