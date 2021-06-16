Bollywood mourns the disappearance of casting director and producer Seher Aly Latif | Bollywood

MUMBAI Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to mourn the passing of casting director and producer Seher Aly Latif.

Latif, who was in his early forties, reportedly died of cardiac arrest at a city hospital on June 7. She worked as a casting director on films like “The Lunchbox” and “Durgamati,” and co-founded Mutant Films, an independent film production company.

“This news is so heartbreaking Rest in peace Seher !!!” shared Manoj Bajpayee.

“Really sad to hear the disappearance of an exceptional casting director and a truly amazing friend. Working with her was always fun. Rest in peace #SeherLatif @smwhtlatelatif,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui posted.

“Gone too early. My dear friend Seher Latif. See you on the other side,” director Reema Kagti said.

“Amazing Casting Director, Amazing Gold Producer, Human Being! It’s so hard to deal with … thank you @smwhtlatelatif for your kindness and love always. We will miss you very much!” producer Guneet Monga tweeted.

“This is complete disbelief. RIP dear seher!” Divya Dutta posted.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of one of the most visionary casting directors of our time Seher Aly Latif who cast me in several films. She has always been so kind and generous to me. I will miss you very much and well sure the World movie will miss your cast of cast, ”Adil Hussain tweeted.

“One of the nicest and most loving people Mumbai has given to my life. I always try to process this unreal news … Travel in the light my dear and very sweet Seher. The unpredictable and horrible life’s brevity remains disconcerting … Wait until you meet on the other side, “posted” The Lunchbox “actress Nimrat Kaur.

“A wonderful human being – she will be sadly missed – she had one of my first auditions in town when I was raw. Stay fine wherever you are seher,” shared Chandan Roy Sanyal.

“Seher, I teased you because I didn’t know how to tell you how much I love you – for your warmth, for your joy, for your sweet kindness, for your kindness to fighters, for your pleasure, for your beliefs, for standing up for me, for unwittingly helping me out of a dark place. I wish we had met last month, Seher. I wish I would have called you Seth ji ‘… If we wish, what i really wish is this cruel accident of fate reversed and you threatening to stop signing my checks i cant say goodbye #SeherAlyLatif Not yet, not yet … “tweeted Swara Bhasker, who appears in the romantic comedy web series “Bhaag Beanie Bhaag”, Latif was one of the show’s producers.

“Terrible loss of a warm, brilliant and talented professional RIP Seher Latif,” wrote photographer and producer Atul Kasbekar.

“Saddened beyond imagination to know that this amazing woman is no longer with us. We will miss you so much Seher. RIP my dear,” wrote veteran actress Soni Razdan.

“I still can’t believe he rests in peace Seher,” said Shirley Setia, who appears in the digital film “Maska,” produced by Mutant Films of Latif.

“An incredible casting director, an incredible producer and an even more incredible friend… an irreplaceable loss for the Indian film casting community. Rest in peace #SeherLatif #RIPSeherLatif @CastingChhabra,” Mukesh Chhabra Casting’s official Twitter account said. Co..

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Ms. Seher Latif. It is an irreplaceable loss for the Indian film industry. Our condolences go out to her friends and family. May she rest in peace,” the account posted. Excel Entertainment’s official Twitter. , co-owned by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

“A force to be reckoned with in the casting world, has started producing and more than anything a wonderful woman. Heaven is lucky to have you, Seher #seherlatif,” Sophie Choudry tweeted.