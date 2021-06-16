Connect with us

Entertainment

Bollywood mourns the disappearance of casting director and producer Seher Aly Latif | Bollywood

Published

11 seconds ago

on

By

 


MUMBAI Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to mourn the passing of casting director and producer Seher Aly Latif.

Latif, who was in his early forties, reportedly died of cardiac arrest at a city hospital on June 7. She worked as a casting director on films like “The Lunchbox” and “Durgamati,” and co-founded Mutant Films, an independent film production company.

“This news is so heartbreaking Rest in peace Seher !!!” shared Manoj Bajpayee.

“Really sad to hear the disappearance of an exceptional casting director and a truly amazing friend. Working with her was always fun. Rest in peace #SeherLatif @smwhtlatelatif,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui posted.

“Gone too early. My dear friend Seher Latif. See you on the other side,” director Reema Kagti said.

“Amazing Casting Director, Amazing Gold Producer, Human Being! It’s so hard to deal with … thank you @smwhtlatelatif for your kindness and love always. We will miss you very much!” producer Guneet Monga tweeted.

“This is complete disbelief. RIP dear seher!” Divya Dutta posted.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of one of the most visionary casting directors of our time Seher Aly Latif who cast me in several films. She has always been so kind and generous to me. I will miss you very much and well sure the World movie will miss your cast of cast, ”Adil Hussain tweeted.

“One of the nicest and most loving people Mumbai has given to my life. I always try to process this unreal news … Travel in the light my dear and very sweet Seher. The unpredictable and horrible life’s brevity remains disconcerting … Wait until you meet on the other side, “posted” The Lunchbox “actress Nimrat Kaur.

“A wonderful human being – she will be sadly missed – she had one of my first auditions in town when I was raw. Stay fine wherever you are seher,” shared Chandan Roy Sanyal.

“Seher, I teased you because I didn’t know how to tell you how much I love you – for your warmth, for your joy, for your sweet kindness, for your kindness to fighters, for your pleasure, for your beliefs, for standing up for me, for unwittingly helping me out of a dark place. I wish we had met last month, Seher. I wish I would have called you Seth ji ‘… If we wish, what i really wish is this cruel accident of fate reversed and you threatening to stop signing my checks i cant say goodbye #SeherAlyLatif Not yet, not yet … “tweeted Swara Bhasker, who appears in the romantic comedy web series “Bhaag Beanie Bhaag”, Latif was one of the show’s producers.

“Terrible loss of a warm, brilliant and talented professional RIP Seher Latif,” wrote photographer and producer Atul Kasbekar.

“Saddened beyond imagination to know that this amazing woman is no longer with us. We will miss you so much Seher. RIP my dear,” wrote veteran actress Soni Razdan.

“I still can’t believe he rests in peace Seher,” said Shirley Setia, who appears in the digital film “Maska,” produced by Mutant Films of Latif.

“An incredible casting director, an incredible producer and an even more incredible friend… an irreplaceable loss for the Indian film casting community. Rest in peace #SeherLatif #RIPSeherLatif @CastingChhabra,” Mukesh Chhabra Casting’s official Twitter account said. Co..

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Ms. Seher Latif. It is an irreplaceable loss for the Indian film industry. Our condolences go out to her friends and family. May she rest in peace,” the account posted. Excel Entertainment’s official Twitter. , co-owned by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

“A force to be reckoned with in the casting world, has started producing and more than anything a wonderful woman. Heaven is lucky to have you, Seher #seherlatif,” Sophie Choudry tweeted.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: