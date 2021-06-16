Entertainment
Ongoing dispute over ‘Hamilton’ artists’ eligibility for acting names – The Hollywood Reporter
Hamilton, the filmed version of the Broadway phenomenon, is eligible for Emmy recognition because it debuted on the Disney + streaming service on July 3. But, just days before the Emmy nomination vote begins on June 17, there is growing debate about her place – and not own – on the ballot.
The production itself is difficult to define. He was eligible for the most recent Golden Globe Awards for Best Picture (Musical or Comedy) and the corresponding Acting Awards; the most recent SAG Awards for best TV movie or mini-series and the corresponding awards for best actor and best actress; and at the most recent Oscars not at all.
For the Emmys, it has long been reported – and rightly so – that Disney + would have no choice but to enter Hamilton in the special variety category (pre-registered). Indeed, according to the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Rules and Procedures for the 2021 Primetime Emmys, “Programs exclusively created or derived / adapted from a medium other than television or broadband (for example, a recorded concert tour, a Broadway play, an opera, a nightclub act) ) and entertainment components of sports programs (for example, a half-time show) are eligible, where applicable in Variety Special (Live) or Variety Special (Pre-recorded).
But where does that leave the members of Hamiltonfamous set of, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Jonathan groff, Christophe jackson, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Philippe soo?
It has been transmitted by Disney +, and repeated by numerous media outlets, including this one, that these artists would be eligible for Emmy in the actor categories designated for performers in limited series, anthology series. or TV movies – for example, Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie, Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie, etc.
However, the title of these categories of actors suggests that they are reserved for people who have acted in, yes, a limited series, a anthology series or one tv movie, not a special variety. Additionally, the TV Academy rules explicitly state where an artist on a variety show special can be nominated, and it’s not in those categories. Indeed, in the section “Performer Award”, it is stated: “The lead host for variety series and the lead host / performer for special variety shows are eligible to be entered in the performance categories. program. Secondary artists are not eligible.
This is also covered in the “Program Awards” section, which states that the persons who may receive recognition for a special (pre-registered) variety are an executive producer, co-executive producer, supervising producer, producer “and ‘main host / performer’, which in this case would presumably be Miranda. But there is no other provision for recognizing performers of special variety shows. (The Emmy for best individual performance in a variety or music program was discontinued after 2008.)
When asked to confirm this understanding, a spokesperson for TV Academy replied that it was in fact Incorrect, “provided that the variety show meets the 75-minute minimum length requirement for a TV movie.” The spokesperson explained: “Performers playing a role in a musical classified as a special variety (live or pre-recorded) have come under the performer categories for limited series, anthologies or films, and have been since minus the last decade. So, for example, the performers of the many live musicals broadcast in the recent past have all entered the performer categories for limited series, anthologies or movies. Likewise, performers of pre-recorded musicals would fall into the performer categories for limited series, anthologies or films. The primary host rule, et al. you quote applies to talents appearing as themselves, mostly comics, etc. The spokesperson said that the “Television Academy’s interpretation of the rule” has been in place “since the [aforementioned individual performance in a variety or music program Emmy] left over a decade ago. It’s similar to how role-playing comedy performers were allowed to fit into the comedy performer categories.
It is certainly the prerogative of the TV Academy to apply its rules as it sees fit. The only problem is that no such indication, or anything like that, appears in the wording of the rules themselves. As a result, some Disney + contestants are crying foul after having a project under 75 minutes designated by TV Academy as a variety special, only to be told that the performers of their project are do not eligible for Emmy recognition.
