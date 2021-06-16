The client list series will combine Hollywood and Mad Men





Light, camera, action! The upcoming series List of clients promises to bring old Hollywood back to life in a Mad Men style setup while following the life of a late talent agent David Resnik. The scripted series, which is currently in production, will serve as a memoir on Resnik, who was an agent in LA from the 1950s. He died in 2011 at the age of 78. the List of clients is written by Tom hanks brother Jim hanks. He’s from Supor Studios Raoul Mongilardi and Kevin mccafferty with Tony Award-winning producers Jon and Jeannie Coutelier, Brandon cohen, Michael L. Henderson and former STARZ executive Rob markobich. The project has yet to be picked up by a network or has no premiere date, but amid the teams’ research they have uncovered unseen photos of Reznik during his career, including a moment with the late actress Natalie Wood, according to a press release. Release. After starting his career in the Warner Bros. mailroom. in the early 1950s, Resnik rose through the ranks in Hollywood during the heyday of the film industry. He worked in the public relations wing for Rogers & Cowen and the William Morris agency as an artistic agent, representing some of the biggest names in the entertainment world. Steve McQueen, Judy Garland, Ava Gardner, Henry Fonda and Greer Garson are just a few of the stars he had on his talented CV. He also toured with Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Peter, Paul and Mary during his professional run. Once he made a name for himself, Resnik dabbled in a production, creating 1984s Cat on the burning roof for Showtime, which won a Primetime Emmy. He then founded his own public relations agency, which he sold before his death. the List of clients will give viewers a sense of old Hollywood at the Fosse / Verdon, Hollywoodland and Hello, Caesar!, according to the entertainment team. It will document Resnik’s life in Tinsel Town from the 1950s to the 1970s and pay homage to his legacy. He is survived by his wife Betty, their son and daughter and many grandchildren. The upcoming series will also highlight the industry’s talent agents and how their work supports celebrity culture and the film and television industry in general. The show will unveil what it’s really like to be a part of Hollywood history, working behind the scenes to put famous clients and projects on the map around the world. Listen to Watch With Us to learn more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos