Hollywood Bowl plans to return to live performances with full audiences: what you need to know





HOLLYWOOD (KABC) – In the Hollywood Bowl’s nearly 100-year history, they’ve never had a summer without a show: until last year. Fortunately, this summer, the Bowl makes a triumphant return from July 3, when the hall will be at full capacity … with a very grateful audience! “When we didn’t have a season last year, we didn’t realize the outpouring of the community and our subscribers and how much the Hollywood Bowl meant to them,” said Laura Connelly, Managing Director of the Hollywood Bowl. For the summer of 2021, the Hollywood Bowl hopes to reinvent the same kind of experience you would have had in 2019 … before COVID-19. “You can come to the Hollywood Bowl, you can picnic in the picnic areas, you can have them in your seats, you can walk around the theater as usual,” Connelly said. From the opening night, there will be no more social distancing … and you will NOT have to provide proof of vaccination. “So you can be seated with someone who is vaccinated, you can be seated with someone who is not vaccinated,” Connelly said. “We recommend that people wear their masks, like I said, to try to keep people as safe as possible.” The season will feature favorites like legendary John Williams and fan favorite “Sing-a-long Sound of Music”. “And then we have fabulous shows with Gustavo and the LA Philharmonic, Cristina Aguilera with the Phil, Cynthia Errivo, Herbie Hancock,” Connelly said. “A fabulous season, one of the best we have ever had.” The Bowl was one of the first major entertainment venues to open. The Pantages Theater opens in August with the return of the Tony award-winning musical “Hamilton”. And the Greek Theater also plans to launch its musical summer in August. “I see posts on Instagram from the Greek saying ‘we have these shows coming up.’ It’s exciting for everyone,” Connelly said. “Everyone has been in their house and hasn’t been able to socialize for so long it’s just great that we can get in touch with people again for sure.” Two big questions about the Bowl: No, you won’t be able to attend rehearsals during the day, as they did in the past. But they will offer a reduced Park & ​​Ride and shuttle program. Best thing to do with all these places? Visit their websites to make sure you have all the correct information regarding tickets and security protocols.

