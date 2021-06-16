Why VAT won’t stop the Avengers or Captain America for Endgame’s time heist

by marvel Loki the first dropped a lot of information (and a lot of Easter egg clues) to fans about the Time Variance Authority – the agency that monitors the flow of time and reality. TVA’s mission is to protect the unique “Sacred Timeline” as decreed by entities known as Timekeepers, by resetting or outright eliminating variant timelines and beings that separate from the main one. However, the introduction of TVA left many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans with a big question: Wouldn’t TVA and timekeepers be forced to stop the Avengers and Captain America (Steve Rogers) for their roles in Avengers: Endgameis the infamous “Time Heist” for the Infinity Stones?

After all, it was the actions of the Avengers in the Time Heist mission at the Battle of New York City that arguably led the Loki variant to escape their fate in the sacred timeline. However, some good ideas are already circulating as to why TVA and timekeepers do not have the Avengers and Steve Rogers currently on their wanted list.

It’s all in the sacred timeline

First of all, the sacred timeline storytelling device essentially allows the creators of Marvel Studios to easily avoid any further questions about how the events of Avengers: Endgame Time Heist relates to Loki and VAT. Basically you can just tell that whatever happened in End of Game was part of Sacred Timeline – except for the part where Loki escaped with the Tesseract.

It’s definitely some sort of escape, but the time travel issues in End of Game have been heavy enough for Marvel to respond to fan satisfaction. So a simple general answer seems like a prudent way to relate the franchise story to End of GameThe timeline variant of the creation of a complete Marvel Cinematic Multiverse question.

VAT sorry: old Steve Rogers explained

Of course, End of GameThe Time Heist being part of the sacred timeline doesn’t justify the fact that Steve Rogers inevitably created a variation of the full timeline by staying with Peggy Carter in the 1950s after making the Infinity Stones. Difficult for the TVA to ignore this kind of breach.

however, by Loki looking at VAT can provide a much needed answer to one of the End of GameBiggest lingering questions from (read: plot holes): How does old man Steve Rogers reappear in the main MCU timeline to give Falcon and Winter Soldier a repaired shield?

Indeed, Steve Rogers might be in trouble with VAT for creating a timeline variant – but like LokiThe first of us showed that agents actually look at these variants in some depth. Steve Rogers is one of the greatest heroes of any chronology or reality; it is hard to imagine that TVA and his bosses are treating him like a criminal. It is possible that Cap was detained by the organization, but his service record and heroism earned him some sort of “laissez-passer”: TVA let him live his life with Peggy, but eventually scheduled his resetting or erasing it while allowing “Old Man Rogers” to revert to his native timeline. Cap providing a new shield for the next generation of Captain America and / or Avengers heroes would arguably be VAT sanctioned, as a sacred timeline necessity.

Feeding this theory on Steve Rogers’ “VAT lawsuit” is the Loki episode 1 “Easter egg” which would have seen the TVA bring a variant that ostensibly resembles Peggy Carter, in the background of a shot. She’s still a young-looking Peggy, so maybe she and Steve have to justify their variant romance soon after. End of Game?

TVA is more security guards than real cops

The other theory is that VAT lies about the authority it actually has. Of course, VAT has all kinds of awesome technology, but the rules for how they use it and what their jurisdiction is seems to be a much more obscure question. The VAT reasons for introducing the Loki variant may be a lie, which is why they have no real incentive (or means) to go after the Avengers.

What do you think – is VAT going to hunt down Captain America and / or The Avengers? Let us know your ideas and theories in the comments!

Loki airs new episodes every Friday on Disney +.