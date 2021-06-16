Actor Fairness Reaches Broadway Tour Covid Protocols Deal – Deadline





Actors’ Equity Association has reached an agreement with Broadway producers on Covid Protocols for Theatrical Tours which call for full vaccination of all members of travel companies and free weekly Covid testing. “After months of discussions, we have reached an agreement with the Broadway League on security protocols for touring,” Equity announced last night. “These protocols will allow visits to restart in the coming months in the safest possible way. “ The deal doesn’t cover Broadway productions, but could suggest how a deal for the New York-based industry will play out. Negotiations between the producers and Equity, which represents the actors and directors, are underway. The 17-page touring productions deal bans interaction between cast and audience members, seemingly ending door greetings, backstage tours and autograph sessions, for now. (Protocols may be revised as CDC recommendations develop.) Other rules stipulated in the agreement include: mask wearing and social distancing remain a requirement, except in limited circumstances such as stage performance, self-service backstage buffets are out and a person in charge of the Covid-19 safety must be part of every tour. Masks will be required from members of the public, and the public should be at least six feet from the stage and the orchestra pit. After months of discussions, we reached an agreement with the Broadway League on security protocols for touring. These protocols will allow the tours to restart safely in the months to come. Visit the Member Portal for more details – https://t.co/iWSI7eBEpK pic.twitter.com/CxBgo2neRQ – Actors’ equity (@ActorsEquity) June 14, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos