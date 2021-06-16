Long promised road review – The Hollywood Reporter

For his portrait of Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson, unrelated filmmaker Brent Wilson brings together the usual tools of the trade: enlightened and passionate testimonials of talking heads and a rich selection of still images and archival clips public and personal. What sets the documentary apart are the new truth sequences of day trips to the old homes and playgrounds of the great musician. In a moment that sums up the unforced intimacy of this setup of two guys in a car, Wilson, riding a shotgun, glances at his watch and asks journalist Jason Fine, his friend behind the wheel a question. : “What are you going to have at the charcuterie?”

Brian Wilson: long road promised could be considered the third track in an accidental trilogy, following Don Was’s concise and moving doc from 1995, Brian Wilson: I just wasn’t cut out for those days, and the deliciously nuanced 2014 biopic by Bill Pohlad, Love & Mercy. Both of these films go deeper than the new and are more emotionally satisfying – the latter because it’s sculpted drama, the former because it gives us a more verbal and expansive Wilson than the septuagenarian version. The composer-musician, who has long spoken of his mental illness (the auditory hallucinations that began when he was 21 persist to this day, and has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder), is now given to long punctuated silences of brutal declarative sentences.

Location:Tribeca Film Festival (Official Selection: Feature Films) Director: Brent Wilson Screenwriters: Jason Fine, Brent Wilson 1 hour 33 minutes

But the way the film honors those silences is its boldest move. It may seem that Rolling stone Editor Fine doesn’t ask tough questions as he drives Wilson around Los Angeles and surrounding areas, and in conventional terms, he doesn’t. There is a gentle, therapeutic calm in Fine’s voice – no small feat for Wilson, a contrarian survivor and artist with a rare connection to the auditory world. At one point, he praises Fine’s “consistent way of speaking”.

The car they travel in is equipped with cameras, but no invading cameraman and, most importantly, is loaded with MP3s of Wilson’s music; his selections upon their releases form the film’s score (which also includes footage from concerts through the years and a new song, “Right Where I Belong”, recorded for the doc). The songs unfold and emotions play out on Wilson’s face. Sometimes the memories are painful, or just too much – the abusive father of showbiz; the death of his two brother teammates; Svengali psychotherapist, Eugene Landy, who was hired to help him overcome his addictions and took charge of his life. (Landy was played by Paul Giamatti in Love & Mercy, and, based on a brief recollection of himself that Wilson shares here, his monstrosity was not exaggerated.)

Working with 70 hours of those driving sequences – and, no doubt, long stretches without a word of conversation – director and editors Hector Lopez and Kevin Klauber have crafted something fascinating, always mindful of moods, anxieties and to Wilson’s joys, to the way he listens to songs and the way he answers Fine’s questions with childish (or wise?) simplicity. The pitches themselves are anti-climatic, and in most cases Wilson chooses not to get out of the car. At the site of his childhood home in Hawthorne, long demolished to make way for a freeway, a plaque announces California’s Registered Historic Landmark # 1041. Behind tall hedges in one of LA’s most vibrant neighborhoods is a house he bought after becoming rich and famous in his early teens.

An excellent 1964 clip from a behind-the-scenes Oklahoma interview captures the sparkle of that first hit: Wilson is only 22, the Beach Boys already have seven Top 10 hits under their belt, and the younger brother Dennis, the idol of the group, charmingly flirts with the TV reporter. Brian’s bond with Dennis and younger brother Carl, both of whom died young, is one of the core themes of the film. Among the other members of the group, Al Jardine appears briefly and cousin Mike Love is seen in vintage clips but is not mentioned, as are the group’s various legal and personal disputes – not surprising given that Brian Wilson and his wife are the executive producers of the doc.

As this 57-year-old clip makes clear, the idea of ​​Southern California the Beach Boys songs celebrated, a place of youth, cars, and surfing, was exotic to the rest of the mid-century world. But throbbing in the sun, as producer Linda Perry puts it in a powerful phrase, was the “haunting harmony” of Wilson’s compositions. That’s the beautiful Beach Boys dichotomy: their appearance was crisp and boxy, and their melodies, chord progressions and arrangements were revolutionary. In one of the film’s finest moments, Don Was sits in front of a mixer, beaming with delight at being baffled by the layers of vocals and instrumentation in “God Only Knows”.

Passionate and articulate, the musicians and producers interviewed for the film don’t just explain why Wilson’s music is important; they reveal the life-changing feelings of discovery that he sparked in them. Among the heavy hitters who spoke with the filmmakers about the innovative orchestral complexity and emotional depth of the records were Elton John and Bruce Springsteen. Other admirers span a range of generations and genres, including Jim James, Nick Jonas, Four Seasons ‘Bob Gaudio, and Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins. Los Angeles Philharmonic Music Director Gustavo Dudamel is no less a fan, comparing Wilson’s songs to those of Mahler and Schubert.

Wilson himself may not be interested in explaining his unrivaled talent as a songwriter, arranger, and studio master, but he continues to make music and tour more than ever. Long promised road finds him and his group of aces at the Hollywood Bowl, the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and the Odeon in London. It also discusses Wilson’s resurrection in 2004 from his legendary delayed project. Smile, started almost 40 years earlier with the Beach Boys and Van Dyke Parks.

In her interactions with her group, with Fine, with her family (eldest daughter Carnie Wilson appears in the film but is not interviewed), the documentary is a portrayal of friendship and love as much as it is of music. And below it all, the artist’s essential loneliness resonates: it is the pain of the greatest forms of pop music, the intensity contained in the sweetest, most polished and alluring melodies. This is how Wilson’s songs about teenage angst can resonate a lifetime. And the way two guys in a car can communicate a lot without saying a word.