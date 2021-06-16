Horoscopes for June 15





ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep a firm grip on everything you have. Outside influences could make it difficult to keep your money or trade profitable. Your dreams can come true if you stand firm despite someone’s interference. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’re probably a common thread that can bring excitement wherever you go, although some people might disapprove. You could be criticized if you try something new. Keep your inspirational ideas a secret for a few more days. GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You can’t spend money you don’t have without being impacted. A partner or loved one can be more romantic than usual. Protect your savings and be thrifty. CANCER (June 21-July 22): The depth of feelings and someone’s ambition for material success might rub off on you. You and a partner might consider pooling your resources to make the dream of a lifetime a reality. Focus on being a true companion. LION (July 23-August 22): A hobby or creative activity can become a source of profit. Something that you enjoy as a hobby can have real business potential. Apply your active imagination to move forward in your work and make admirable progress. VIRGIN (23 August-22 September): Unexpected meetings can illuminate and clarify your problems. There is some news that could improve the course of your life. New knowledge might not stick around for the long haul, but it could offer you some impressive information. BALANCE (23 Sep-22 Oct): When one of your personal goals seems to hit a roadblock, refuse to overreact. See it as a chance to reassess your goals. Concentrate on using your imagination and finding a favorable twist on any problem. SCORPIO (23 Oct-21 Nov): Putting the needs of others first, even if your efforts don’t seem appreciated, can be a great way to break the ice. Be wise and keep your balance if an unresolved situation arises in the form of conflict. SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 21): You might be giving someone subtle signals of your hidden feelings. This person might be in love with your charms and happy to know that the attraction might be mutual. A budding romance might be worth pursuing. CAPRICORN (December 22-January 19): Your ambitions are probably growing, but you might be frustrated so far with a lack of financial rewards. Your skills are in demand, so tasks can become more demanding over time. Work hard and the rewards may soon be coming. AQUARIUS (January 20-February 18): Free yourself from your usual routines. You may be more comfortable if you can find a sympathetic companion who shares your interest in esoteric ideas or online games. Embrace the possibilities to reach your true potential. PISCES (February 19-March 20): It’s likely that neither logic nor intuition will point you in the right direction just yet. It might be better to stand still and wait to take a step. It’s a day to focus on your job or put in more effort to achieve your goals.







