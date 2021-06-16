A Paul Hollywood handshake-worthy strawberry cream cake roll, or better yet, your family’s approval | Arts and culture

A few months ago, I binged every season that I could find of “The Great British Pastry Fair“on Netflix. I never thought I would learn anything from watching these talented home bakers, as they strive week after week to bake a cake, bread or pastry worthy of a baker (and try to win that elusive “Paul Hollywood handshake“).

Finally, I can say that all those nights I spent watching “Cake Week” episodes of carefully rolling hot sponge cake into spirals without breaking them have paid off. I made my first Swiss roll the other night on a whim.

If you don’t know, local strawberries are in season. (I bought six pints this weekend at a farmers market, but you can also do your own picking at many local farms.) Knowing this ahead of time, I asked several of my colleagues in Berkshire Eagle dessert recipes made with strawberries. . Meggie Baker, digital projects manager for news, sent in a no-bake strawberry cheesecake recipe; Margaret Button, associate editor, sent me a recipe for a strawberry cream cake roll and Lindsey Hollenbaugh, managing editor’s engagement, provided a strawberry sauce recipe.

I went on the weekend planning to just make the no-bake cheesecake with a homemade graham cracker crust. But, after putting the cheesecake in the fridge to chill it, I was still a bit ambitious and had a lot of leftover strawberries to use. I put a pound of hulled strawberries on a parchment-lined cookie sheet and put them in the freezer. (It’s a simple way to freeze and later wrap the strawberries for future use.) Next, I decided to roll the cake. I made the sponge cake and put it in the oven. I prepared my bag of flour and waited for the cake to bake. I had never made a sponge cake before, it doesn’t matter if you roll one up in a towel and let it cool. But I did both. I turned my hot sponge cake over on a napkin, slowly peeled off the parchment paper, and rolled it neatly in my bag of flour. While it was cooling, I made the cream filling, wary of how easy it had been to roll this cake. Surely, I think, it will crack. But, to my delight, I unrolled the towel, spread the cream according to the instructions, and rolled up the sponge without any problem. I then sprinkled it with powdered sugar. It was light, airy and delicious.

The cheesecake was also light and delicious and a treat on a hot night. I plan to make these two desserts over and over again.

As for that Paul Hollywood handshake, I think it’s the equivalent of a family who happily swallowed these desserts.

STRAWBERRY CREAM CAKE ROLL

This fresh strawberry and cream cake is the perfect dessert for a summer evening together. It’s relatively simple to do the hardest part is wrap it in a towel right after it comes out of the oven. It gets a little soggy after about 6 hours in the refrigerator. Raspberries, blackberries and blueberries can also be used.

Marguerite Button, associated functionality editor

Servings: 10

INGREDIENTS:

4 eggs

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

Granulated sugar

1 recipe garnish

DIRECTIONS:

Separate the eggs. Let the egg whites and yolks sit at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, grease a 15 x 10 x 1 inch pan. Line bottom of pan with parchment paper; greasy paper. Put aside. In medium bowl, combine flour and baking powder; put aside.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a medium mixing bowl, beat the egg yolks and vanilla with an electric mixer on high speed for about 5 minutes or until thick and lemon colored. Gradually stir in 1/3 cup of the granulated sugar, beating on high speed until the sugar is almost dissolved.

Wash the beaters thoroughly. In another bowl, beat the egg whites on medium speed until soft peaks form. Gradually stir in 1/2 cup granulated sugar, beating until stiff peaks form. Stir the egg yolk mixture into the beaten egg whites. Sprinkle the flour mixture over the egg mixture; gently fold in until combined. Spread the dough evenly in the prepared pan.

Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until the cake springs back to the touch. Immediately peel the edges of the cake from the mold and turn the cake over on a tea towel sprinkled with powdered sugar. Remove the parchment paper from the cake. Roll the towel and cake into a spiral, starting with one short side of the cake. Cool on a wire rack. Meanwhile, prepare the desired garnish.

Unroll the cake; remove the towel. Spread cake with desired filling up to 1 inch from edges. Roll the cake; cut off the ends. Blanket; refrigerate for up to 6 hours.

STRAWBERRY CREAM FILLING

INGREDIENTS:

3/4 cup whipping cream

1 tablespoon of sugar

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla

1 cup chopped strawberries (or 1 cup fresh raspberries)

DIRECTIONS:

In medium mixing bowl, beat whipping cream, sugar and vanilla with electric mixer on medium speed until soft peaks form (tips curl). Stir in the strawberries or raspberries. Sprinkle the cake with powdered sugar after rolling with the filling.

NO BAKE STRAWBERRY CHEESE CAKE

YIELD: Makes 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

8 ounces of cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup sugar

1 cup sour cream

2 teaspoons of pure vanilla extract

8 ounces prepared whipped topping, thawed

1 prepared graham cracker crust (or make your own)

1 pound fresh strawberries, hulled and halved lengthwise

DIRECTIONS:

Beat cream cheese until smooth with an electric mixer. Gradually incorporate the sugar. Stir in sour cream and vanilla until just combined. Stir in the whipped topping. Scrape the mixture into the pie crust. (There may be some leftover filling. If so, set it aside to be decorative on top of the pie.) Chill in the refrigerator for 4 hours.

Decorate the top of the cheesecake, once cooled. Starting from the center, arrange the strawberries in a circle. Hose with additional filling, if desired.

Note: If you prefer to make a graham cracker crust, combine 1 1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs with 1/4 cup sugar and 1/3 cup melted butter. Press the mixture into a 9-inch pie plate and bake for 8 minutes in a preheated 350 degree oven. Cool completely before filling.

STRAWBERRY SAUCE

This sauce is perfect as a chocolate cake filling or served lightly warmed over vanilla ice cream. If you’re using super fresh, sweeter ripe strawberries, consider using a little less sugar in this recipe. It’s also a great way to use strawberries that are nearing the end of their shelf life.

Lindsey Hollenbaugh, management of publisher content engagement

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound of strawberries

1/2 cup white sugar

2 tablespoons of cornstarch

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1 cup of water (divided)

1/8 teaspoon of salt (pinch)

DIRECTIONS:

Wash, clean and hull the strawberries. Cut them into equal sized pieces.

Place the strawberries in a saucepan with half the water, sugar, lemon juice and salt. Place it over medium heat until all the sugar has dissolved; shaking the pan to cook evenly.

Continue to cook for another minute, then use a vegetable or potato masher and mash the fruit to create a smoother sauce.

Add the cornstarch to the rest of the water and mix well. Add it to the strawberries.

Continue to cook over medium heat, the mixture will thicken and look shiny. When it’s shiny and thick enough to cover the back of a wooden spoon or spatula, it’s ready.

If you want a super smooth sauce, strain the filling by pouring it through a sieve.

Pour into a mason jar. Let cool completely.