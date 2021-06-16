Entertainment
Kristin Cavallari opens up about co-parenting her kids with ex-husband Jay Cutler
Kristin Cavallari has her schedule in place.
In May 2020, the reality TV star, 34, entered into a custody agreement for her children with her ex-husband Jay Cutler. The couple share three cubs: Camden, 8, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5.
The duo made it relatively easy, agreeing to share time with their children a week later, a week off.
Cavallari recently told Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons how she spends her weeks with her kids and what she does when they’re not around.
KRISTIN CAVALLARI SAYS THOUGHT OF MARRYING AGAIN MAKES HER CRISING TEETH
“I only have my kids half the time now. I have them every two weeks,” she said. “I just decided that the week I have my kids I’m a mom. I’m not doing anything else.”
When she’s not having her children, Cavallari says she uses her time alone.
“I have a week off where I can go to dinner every night with my friends if I want to. I can work really hard if I need to. I can stay in the office later if I need to.” , explained the star. “But when I have my kids, I don’t do anything else.”
It seems that Shell is enjoying her time alone, as one of her goals is not to depend on anyone financially.
KRISTEN CAVALLARI, EX JAY CUTLER PURSUIT FOR DOGWALL IN TENNESSEE
“I have always had this work ethic in me and I have always wanted to make my own money,” she told the exit. “It has always been very important to me because I never wanted to rely on anyone. For me, money was freedom. It was independence.”
The work ethic, Cavallari said, may stem from her parents’ divorce and the fact that her father was 20 years older than her stepmother, a situation that the “Very Cavallari” star said she ” did not like”.
“I remember my dad saying: You know, you don’t need to have a job. And I was like: No, I know. But I want one,” she recalls. “I always wanted to make my own money and be my own person.”
Fortunately, she has embarked on several business ventures that should satisfy her in the future.
“I just feel very grateful and very happy where I am,” she exclaimed. “For so many years, for me, everything was the future: like, okay, I have to do X, Y, and Z in 2022. And then I want to do this and then I want that. I wasn’t living in the present moment. Now I just let life unfold. “
However, Cavallari does not lose his focus.
“It doesn’t mean that I don’t have goals,” she said. “I enjoy the whole process: the good, the bad, the ugly. It’s part of life, and that’s why I was here.”
Uncommon James mogul and former NFL star announced in April 2020 that they were separating after 10 years together.
