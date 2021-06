Guardian Distributors of LA – Santa Monica / Hollywood / Beverly Hills – Sales Manager – Brewbound.com Craft Beer Job Posting | Brewbound.com











































Home »Jobs» Guardian Distributors of LA – Santa Monica / Hollywood / Beverly Hills – Sales Manager LA Guardian Distributors Apply for this job Account Managers are responsible for growing the volume and distribution of earnings from Guardian beers sold in their territory. To increase the volume, some specific activities that you will be responsible for include: Know the brands and packaging Guardian, passionate about craft beer. Beer first.

Increase the volume of sales and distribution in the assigned territory by identifying new opportunities, active sales and by motivating the sales teams of distributors to prioritize the brand in their portfolio.

Develop and maintain relationships with key account management, retail staff and bartenders.

Execute sales and merchandising initiatives for retail accounts to increase consumer testing and engagement.

Work collaboratively with your assigned team to achieve team goals, introduce new marketing initiatives, and implement promotions.

Achieve sales targets.

Use Encompass data to identify opportunities or gain other business insight.

Maintain a consistent visitation schedule in the market, reaching the target account list, including chain accounts and independent on and off site accounts.

Monitor beer inventories to maintain appropriate levels based on sales trends, promotions, new product launches and our base and seasonal offerings, as well as maintain our standard of quality products.

Monitors product freshness based on date codes in distributor warehouses and major retail accounts.

Represents Guardian at tastings, events and conferences.

Conduct formal training and tours with vendor sales representatives in assigned markets.

Establishment and training of staff for large accounts.

Occasionally hosts demonstrations / presentations on site.

Performs administrative tasks as needed, including expense reports, work schedules, sales targets, etc. Breakdown of activity: 90% of time spent actively selling to achieve distribution goals, sales rate goals, volume goals, period priorities and collaborations with distributors.

10% administrative. Skills: Previous sales experience an asset – retail, distribution channel or business development

Experience in the on and off site segment an asset

Passionate fan of craft beer and knowledge of craft beer styles and current trends.

Strong customer service skills and supportive and collaborative attitudes.

Compensation: We offer a competitive salary and bonus compensation package based on your qualifications. Our benefit package includes: medical, dental, vision, supplemental, 401k, generous paid vacation and more. Apply for this job Job title: Santa Monica / Hollywood / Beverly Hills – Sales Director Company: LA Guardian Distributors Type of employment: Full time Remuneration / salary: Unspecified Activity area : Beer – Sales / Marketing Date posted: 06/15/2021 Location:

