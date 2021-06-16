Entertainment
Rick James’ intense rivalry with the prince nearly came to blows
There are a number of revealing revelations in Bitchin: The Sound and the Fury of Rick James, a new documentary on the late funk legend of filmmaker Sacha Jenkins (Wu-Tang Clan: microphones and men).
In the film, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and airs later this year on Showtime, friends and family are candid testimony to how the Super Freak and Give It to Me Baby frontman suffered. of a crippling addiction to cocaine, pills and alcohol and how these substances often made him monstrous, resulting in a conviction in 1990 for the brutal kidnapping and assault of a woman which led to his death. Folsom prison.
James was a complicated character, undeniably brilliant and deeply troubled. He was molested at the age of 8 by one of his mother friends, and never seemed able to get rid of the demons that haunted him. He was also territorial, and when an awesome new artist named Prince exploded onto the scene, James saw the musical prodigy as a threat to his throne.
My manager brought some tapes and said, well, there’s this kid who has this record, I Want to Be Your Lover, and I loved this record. And I saw videos of him, and he was cool. I felt he sounded a lot like us, James offers in the documentary, courtesy of Archival Audio, before adding, Prince was giving me hell on the road.
Prince found himself opening act for James on his 1980 Set it on fire tour, and things are tense, according to friends and experts of James interviewed in bitch.
Oh my God. Rick had a love-hate relationship with Prince, suggests critic Steven Ivory. He loved her because he loved what Prince was, he loved arrogance, he loved music. He hated him because Prince gave him warmth.
Rick definitely had an attitude with Prince, adds Bootsy Collins of Parliament-Funkadelic. They were just competing with each other.
As the story goes, James became enraged when Prince, 22, started copying some of his concert moves.
Rick got angry when Prince was watching us on stage and doing the same shit, says Levi Ruffin Jr., James’ bassist. Prince was like, what, 21, 22? We couldn’t do what a 21 or 22 year old guy could do anymore. We tried! But we had a lot of B-12 shots and shit we had to take.
Kerry Gordy, ex-manager of James, further expands feud: Rick would go Ooh ooh!, and his audience would go crazy every time he did that, and Prince would start doing the Ooh ooh! before Rick got out. Rick was like, man, you can’t do that Ooh ooh! stuff, this is what i do! And Prince was like, man, you don’t have a monopoly on Ooh ooh! I can do whatever I want to fuck!
On top of all that, in James’ memories Shine, the musician described an incident in which he angrily confronted Prince after refusing James’ mother an autograph backstage.
I ran after this little shit. I caught up with him and was about to expose him when his manager stepped in.
What’s wrong with you, Rick? asked the director.
I told him that Prince had denounced mom and that I was going to kick his skinny ass. Prince explained that he didn’t know who mom was.
Well, now you know, motherfucker, I said.
Prince will be happy to apologize to your mother, the manager said, and he will be happy to apologize to you.
Prince apologized to mom and apologized to me. I was a little disappointed because I really wanted to kick his ass.
I remember being on shows with Rick and Prince, and they pulled out, preparing to do battle, Collins adds.
Still, the blows never came thanks in large part to peacemakers like Nile Rodgers of Chic, who tried to explain to the brash James that he and Prince are cut from the same cloth, two virtuoso talents who strut around their own pace.
I always used to say to Rick: We all do our own kind of stuff. Prince is Prince, you are you, we all have our own identities when it comes to the funk world, says Rodgers.
Author David Ritz, who collaborated with James on his posthumous autobiography, sums it up best: I think every time the master sees a sidekick who could be younger and sexier, the master gets a little nervous.
