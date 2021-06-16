Dear Abby | Man finds little support from so-called partner | Lifestyles

Dear Abby: I am a gay man who has been in an intermittent relationship for three years. My partner still lives at home with his mother. He never left the house except for a period of four months when he and his mother didn’t get along.
My problem is, besides never fully committing myself, my partner, Damien, always seems to find a way to let go of me when I’m going through a tough time. I am losing my job and have little money? He yells at me and leaves. And he manages not to come back until I’m back on my feet.
When the coronavirus hit and all my bills were paid but nothing to eat, I finally had to say: Hey, can you get me something? We go to a hamburger restaurant, the lines are long and he complains all the time about the wait. We leave and go to my house to hang out. Then he leaves and calls me and tells me about what he is going to eat. I’m hanging up.
Before, when I was homeless, even though he had no home of his own, he never offered to help me. If I say I know you are really careful with your money he gets pissed off. And when he hears about my struggles, he talks to me with contempt and laughs at the situation I find myself in. He attributes the fact that he never leaves the house to his family who help him and cares about him. The fact that I’m not in a situation like hers means that my family doesn’t care. Can you help?
Dear A Lot Wrong: I’ll try. It’s time for you to recognize that Damien is NOT your partner. Partners help each other when they are in difficulty. The sooner you lose that person, the sooner you will start to feel better. Damien is all about Damien. His character is fully formed. You can’t change it, and neither can I. Leaving Damien can help you become more independent and that’s a good thing. Believe me on it.
Dear Abby: I love my wife deeply. We have been married for 21 years. I am frustrated with the way she dresses for work and when we go out. Her fashion idea is to wear clothes that are too big for her. I don’t like going out in public with her when she dresses like this. Granted, she gained weight after our third child, but she still has a beautiful, shapely figure. I’ve seen women with similar body shapes who wear more fitted clothes, and they look great. How do you understand that her style is not flattering without upsetting her?
Dear Frustrated: Your wife may dress the way she does because she is embarrassed about her weight or just because she thinks loose clothing is more comfortable. Because you feel like they’re not flattering her, start by asking her why she dresses the way she does. Tell her that you think she is beautiful and that the items she chooses do not do justice to her beautiful, shapely figure. You might even volunteer to go with her to help her choose certain things, if she is interested. But if she’s not, drop the topic because, at the end of the day, she’s going to wear whatever she wants.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
