‘Cruel Summer’ finale: that twist ending, explained

It’s been 10 hours full of lawsuits, counter-lawsuits, lies, betrayals and heartaches. But finally Cruel summer Season 1 is finally over. And even if we knew there was a turn to come, nothing could have prepared us for THAT ending.

Cruel summer began as a series about the kidnapping of a girl. It has since turned into a deeply chilling story about the limits of popularity, the heartache and trauma of a young woman, and the lies we all tell each other to escape our demons. If you’re desperate to know how this saga ends, and also the type of person that returns at the end of the book, we get it. here’s how Cruel summer Season 1 ends. Spoilers ahead, obviously.

How does Kate and Jeanette’s legal battle end?

Strangely enough for this show all about misunderstandings and secrets, Cruel summerThe main conflict of ended in a conversation. Kate (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia) met at the late Martin (Blake Lee) house midway through their trial. Remember, $ 11 million was at stake, so this reunion was a pretty huge deal.

For the first time, the two notes compared. Kate admitted to Jeanette that she was allowed to roam freely around Martin’s house for half of her imprisonment. She also said she heard Jeanette come in on Christmas Eve and heard her speak, confirming Jeanette’s identity. For her part, Jeanette admitted to breaking into Martin’s house that night and stealing the snow globe. So far so honest. But then came another of Kate’s white lies.

Kate has always maintained that she made eye contact with Jeanette, who did nothing to help her. In fact, Kate caught the eye of a hooded figure on a bicycle. Although Kate couldn’t see the face of whoever was riding the bike, she knew that due to the lighting in the house they could see her. Kate just assumed it was Jeanette because she had heard Jeanette’s voice and had seen her riding a bike before. But Jeanette swore it was never her.

After their stay with Martin, Kate chose to believe Jeanette. In “Hostile Witness”, she dropped her counter-suit against Jeanette and apologized for misidentifying her. In turn, Jeanette dropped her own case against Kate over her rival’s derogatory comments about The Marsha Bailey Show. Basically, the two young women decided to bury the hatchet and move on with their lives.

Who saw Kate Wallis?

Let’s come back to this hooded figure. On Christmas Eve in 1994, there was a third person at Martin Harris’ house. Kate was stuck inside, Jeanette broke into the house, and Mallory (Harley Quinn Smith) watched her old best friend do it. That’s right: the one person almost constantly by Kate’s side was responsible for one of the worst things that ever happened to her.

Later in the episode, Mallory explained why she hadn’t surrendered to the police. When she looked inside Martin Harris’ house, she did not see what appeared to be a captured woman. She saw a blonde woman make a phone call and roam the house freely. At the time, Mallory thought this woman was Martin’s sister or girlfriend, and she stuck around to watch this mysterious woman catch Jeanette. It wasn’t until after Kate was officially found that Mallory put two and two together. Mallory knew Kate was lying about being locked in the basement full time and realized that if she told her secret, she would tell Kate too. So instead of saying it, she kept it to herself.

What’s going on between Kate and Mallory?

When you suspect that the off-balance girl who took control of your life saw you while you were kidnapped, it warrants legal action. But when your best friend does, that’s a different story. After the truth came out, Mallory started packing. She told Kate not to worry because she would never have to see her again. Instead, Kate surprised her best friend.

“And leave me? Here? Without you? ”Kate said to Mallory.“ Don’t you dare. ”Kate is all about forgiveness at the end.

A month later, after watching Jeanette’s appearance on Marsha Bailey’s show, Kate and Mallory drove on an abandoned road. The last time this happened, a guilt-stricken Mallory stayed in the car and silently cried instead of dancing with Kate. But this time around, things were different. Mallory came out to dance with Kate, and while they were dancing, Kate hugged Mallory. We don’t know exactly what this means. Are they in a relationship? Are they considering getting into a relationship? Was it just a one-time thing? It doesn’t matter what we’re invested in because, damn, these girls have chemistry.

Who was Annabel?

Remember how Kate told her therapist that there was another person trapped in Martin’s house, someone named Annabel? Well, Kate was breaking down hard with that one. Annabel was never a person, but an object, a family gun to be exact. This brings us to the other big reveal of episode 10 …

How did Martin Harris actually die?

Since the first episodes of the series, it has been repeated that Martin died in a shootout with the police. It was not quite true. He was shot, and this led to his death and Kate’s escape. But it was Kate who shot him.

In a flashback in 1994, Martin introduced Kate to Annabel. This introduction was also a goodbye as Martin was planning to kill himself. But Kate was too quick and cunning for him. She managed to steal the gun from Martin and pulled the trigger. When the media reported the kidnapping, they misidentified the timeline and time of Martin’s death. So it was Kate who killed Martin all this time.

So has Jeanette really seen Kate and said nothing?

It’s time to get to Cruel summerIt’s monumentally sickening twist. In one of her last appearances of the season, Jeanette continued The Marsha Bailey Show. As she is interviewed by the women who have helped make her life hell, Jeanette says, “There is something I want to say. To the girl who named me, who could have cleared it all up earlier but didn’t. Kate Wallis, I forgive you.

But this creepy Kate parrot isn’t the last time Jeanette appears in this series. The last moments of “Hostile Witness” are a throwback to 1994. While once again in Martin’s house, Jeanette stood in front of the basement door. It was there that she could clearly hear Kate begging for her life and chose to do nothing but smile. Jeanette has never seen Kate Wallis in Martin’s house… But she certainly heard her.

