When one door closes, another opens: And with Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” the door closes on Kelly Dodd and opens for returning actress Heather Dubrow. Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who was on the show for two seasons, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, who was in the most recent season, won’t be returning either.

A spokesperson for Bravo confirmed Variety the departures of Dodd – a controversial brand who has been in the cast since 2016 – Windham-Burke and Vargas. Their contracts have not been renewed for the upcoming 16th season of the series, which is slated to begin production next month.

Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson, however, all return in “The Real Housewives of Orange County” or “RHOC,” as it’s known. One or two new women will also join the cast.

As has been said, “RHOC” Dubrow alumni will be returning to the show. Dubrow – an actor with four children – was on the season 7-11 show. As a member of the cast, Dubrow was known for her quick wit, confrontational style, huge house, and mocking, mocking marriage to Terry Dubrow, a plastic surgeon. (Terry Dubrow is the star of “Botched” from E !, which is also an NBCUniversal show).

And it’s a good thing that Dubrow walks in as Dodd walks out, because they sure didn’t get along. During a disastrous dinner in front of the camera during her final year on the show, Dubrow walked away and refused to continue filming after Dodd fiercely attacked various cast members (and called Beador the word- vs). Viewers saw the behind the scenes images of what happened at this season’s reunion.

“RHOC,” the flagship series of Bravo’s “Housewives” empire, premiered in 2006. The show was meant to be a fun take on the reality of ABC’s smash hit in the mid-2000s, “Desperate Housewives “. But instead, along with all the other “Housewives” shows – there are currently eight different installments of the franchise – he’s become a fascinating chronicler of American life. The various “Real Housewives” series allowed viewers to take a close look at the devastating effects of the Great Recession; births, deaths and divorces; how race and class shape women’s lives; and more recently, how COVID-19 has wreaked havoc in the United States.

This latest current event is when Dodd’s penchant for dirty fighting changed from entertaining brewing, sometimes necessary toxic troll which caused horror among many onlookers.

Even before the premiere of season 15 of “RHOC” in October, many viewers had decided to boycott the show because of Dodd (whose name is now Kelly Leventhal after marrying Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal in October). At the start of the pandemic, Dodd compared deaths from COVID to those caused by other illnesses such as swine flu, and commented on Instagram that the illness could be “”God’s way of thinning the flock ”(for which she later apologized, calling him“dumbest thing I ever said ”). The anti-Dodd movement gained momentum in early October when she posted a selfie wearing a hat with the slogan “Drunk women matter.”

Throughout the season, Dodd, who has never shied away from a fight, has alternated between apologizing and doubling up. At the meeting in January, Dodd – a little confusingly – shouted, “I’m black!” during a lively discussion on Black Lives Matter. (Dodd had always identified as Mexican-American.)

Andy Cohen, Kelly Dodd – (Photo by: Casey Durkin / Bravo)

Courtesy of Casey Durkin / Bravo

The explosion led to Leventhal’s 20-something daughter Veronica to blow up her new stepmother. In a viral Facebook post, Leventhal said: “I don’t think it is acceptable for people who say they have experienced racism or prejudice to turn around and inflict the same bigotry on other people. I don’t think you can experience the privileges of whiteness and then turn around and deny that those privileges exist.

After Season 15 ended, Dodd almost seemed to dare Bravo to fire her. She said she wouldn’t tour with her co-star anymore Windham-Burke, who over the course of the season became sober and lesbian, which Dodd didn’t seem to approve of. She also posted an Instagram story from an Orange County restaurant in which she and her table mates clinked glasses to “superspreaders”, and a friend of hers may have been overheard saying “spread that shit”. After this incident, Positive Beverage, a vitamin water, cut ties with Dodd, saying that she “no longer conforms to our core values.

Always quick to go from zero to “shut the fuck up,” Dodd appeared to draw the wrath of “Housewives” impresario Andy Cohen during the show’s reunion episodes. In a signal that he had heard of the anti-Dodd boycotts, Cohen told him, “The amount of messages I get that you’re uneducated, you’re spreading misinformation, you’re behaving like a jerk.”

Dodd replied to Cohen, “I understand them too, saying that you are anti-American. Whether you are expressing your political beliefs, that they don’t want to watch a political show.

In an interview with Variety in March, Cohen said that after a difficult season with “RHOC” – which he blamed largely on COVID closures in Orange County – Bravo was “taking a break” from the show, as the network reported. sometimes did with the “Real Housewives” franchise.

“There have been times in the past where we would say, ‘You know what? Let’s let women go about their lives for a while, and see where they are, ”Cohen said. “The fans are clearly hoping that there will be some kind of reshuffle. And I think we analyze everything. I think we just wanted to be really deliberate too.

“I mean, that’s obviously the show that started it all for this franchise. And that’s really important, and it’s important that we keep doing it right.”

These distribution changes are clearly an effort to get it right again.

In a late January Twitter exchange between “Housewives” fans Evan Ross Katz and Meghan McCain about the “RHOC” cancellation, Cohen said, “I think you mean restart.”

Today this BOOT has been used.