Designer Michael Costello has suicidal thoughts years after talking to Chrissy Teigen

This story is about suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk for suicide, please call National lifeline for suicide prevention in the United States at 800-273-8255, text TALK at 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/ressources for additional resources.

Fashion designer Michael Costello says he’s still “traumatized, depressed and having suicidal thoughts,” seven years after online interactions with Chrissy Teigen that he says have had a negative effect on his career.

Costello, 38, wrote in a long Instagram published Monday that Teigen and stylist Monica Rose threatened not to work with people or brands that worked with Costello, causing her to lose her job for years.

Teigen, 35, did not specifically respond to Costello’s claims, but posted a lengthy apology on Medium Monday for his past tweets, writing, “I was a troll, period. And I’m so sorry.”

Costello posted apparent screenshots of an Instagram direct message with Teigen in which he begged her to call him to discuss the situation. Instead, she laughed at him.

The issue stemmed from what he said was a photoshopped comment floating online alleging he used a racial slur. He said the image was fake and ultimately deleted by Instagram.

After Costello asked him to call him, Teigen replied, “No! I have nothing to tell you. You’ll get what happens to you,” according to the screenshots.

In a later message, Teigen reportedly told him, “Racists like you deserve to suffer and die. You might as well be dead. Your career is over, just watch.”

NBC News has contacted a representative for Teigen and has not received a response. NBC News has also not verified the direct message exchanges between Costello and Teigen. A spokesperson for Rose said she had no comment.

Costello wrote that he had been living with “deep, unhealed trauma” for seven years after interacting with Teigen, who has nearly 50 million followers combined between Twitter and Instagram.

“So many nights I lay awake wanting to kill myself,” he wrote. “I didn’t see the point in living. There was no way for me to escape the target of the powerful Hollywood elites, who actually have the power to shut the doors with just one text.”

He added that last week he wrote personal letters to friends and family while considering suicide because he “couldn’t escape the false story that Chrissy Teigen, Monica Rose and their friends believed in.” .

“As a result of what Chrissy Teigen did to me in 2014, I’m not doing well,” he wrote. “I may never be well, but today I choose to speak my truth.”

After Costello shared her story, singer Leona Lewis accused Costello of bullying her in a lengthy Instagram story. She wrote that in 2014, she flew to New York City to wear one of the designer’s dresses for a charity fashion show.

“When I got to my fitting I felt very uncomfortable as the dress was a sample size and he / his team clearly didn’t want to change it to fit me,” he said. she writes, adding that she had been assured in advance that they would alter the clothes to fit.

Lewis said the next day, Costello did not show up and withdrew from the show.

“He didn’t want to dress me anymore and he abandoned his commitments to me and the show, which made it clear to me that I was not the required body type. I was so embarrassed and deeply hurt,” she wrote.

“I am not neglecting Michaels’ experience as it is a terrible thing to go through and I wish him much love and healing. I am sure it will be a shock as I have never told him what it is to me. felt. But calling the black kettle in this situation doesn’t suit me. Bullying comes in many different forms. “

Costello denied Lewis’ version of events in a statement to TODAY. He said the dress was for a charity event a day before his New York Fashion Week show and that he planned to use one of those outfits for Leona.

“There was no way for me to make her an alternate option because I was and still am based in Los Angeles,” he said. “If we had known about the event more than 7 days in advance, which is the timeframe we had, we definitely could have created something personalized for Leona.”

“It’s weird how her attitude towards me changed as soon as I spoke my truth about Chrissy Teigen and others trying to blacklist me. If she was feeling that way, I wish I had. she can tell me something about it. It was nothing personal to Léona. “

Costello’s accusations of Teigen’s online behavior follow revelations last month from model and TV personality Courtney Stodden, who identifies as non-binary, that Teigen tweeted them cruel as a teenager. Teigen told Stodden in a deleted tweet since Teigen wanted them to take a “nap.”

Teigen apologized Twitter last month, writing that she had tried to contact Stodden privately, adding: “I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how sorry I am.”

Stodden wrote on Instagram that they accepted Teigen’s public apology, but that they “never heard from her or her camp in private.”

The latest controversy comes after Teigen herself took a three-week hiatus from Twitter, deleting her account due to constant online trolling, before returning to the platform in April.

Teigen wrote in her Medium post on Monday that she would be withdrawing from social media to spend time with her family.

“We are all more than our worst times,” she wrote. “I will not ask for your forgiveness, only your patience and tolerance. I ask you to allow me, as I promise to allow you, to recognize the mistakes of the past and to have the opportunity to seek to improve yourself and to change.”