Tiger Kings Joe Exotic selling prison NFTs, other collectibles featured in documentary





Fans of Netflix’s hugely popular “Tiger King” will have the opportunity to purchase Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and other collectibles seen in the series starting June 18. Joe Exotic, the former zookeeper featured in the documentary, kicks off his partnership with AFTER, a cryptocurrency company, from its prison cell in Fort Worth, Texas, with an auction that will give the public the opportunity to purchase items seen in the “Tiger King,” according to a MORE press release . NFTs fuel a frenzy among artists and investors seeks to cash the market which has inflated to $ 1.5 billion so far this year. These digital collectibles are irreplaceable assets that can be bought or traded like any other good. But unlike a painting that you can hang on your wall, buying an NFT is like owning an encrypted jpeg. This jpeg can be downloaded to your computer, but it really does exist on the Ethereum blockchain, which drives the second largest cryptocurrency platform behind Bitcoin. Joe Exotic holding his Smith & Wesson pistol in the Tiger King documentary series. RELATED: Seven ‘Tiger King’ Big Cats Find New Home in Valentine, Arizona Some auction items include tokens, digital artwork, and collectibles, both 3D and physical, such as Exotic’s pistol (a Smith & Wesson certified), fringed leather jacket , autographed images (which he signed in prison) and Rachel Starr bikini. The auction begins June 18 on Lousy. “Since working in the cryptocurrency space since 2014, I have led many projects to bring blockchain technology to the masses. I am confident that MORE’s foray into the celebrity NFT space will officially help to bridging this gap and giving people access to unique, authentic products they wouldn’t otherwise have access “said Peter Klamka, CEO and Founder of MORE.” There is no better way to get involved the general public in blockchain technology than tying up familiar faces and names. Joe Exotic is America’s favorite meme and anomaly; I am extremely happy to be working with him and his team on this project to keep his story alive while he remains in prison. Joe’s exotic cryptocurrency-themed digital artwork. “I’m truly grateful to the MORE team for giving me a platform to give back to a loyal fan base. It’s great to have a voice through blockchain technology and I’m honored to be the first to launch the NFTs of MORE celebrities, ”Exotic mentioned. “I hope whoever buys my favorite things can give them a well-deserved home. Being able to auction collectibles makes me feel connected to the outside world, especially without my cats by my side. Whether you love me or that you hate me for what you think I did, no doubt everyone wants a track of The Tiger King! ” To participate in the Joe Exotic NFT auction, visit http://www.officialtigerkingnft.com/. RELATED: Houston’s “wandering tiger” still missing, responds Carole Baskin of “Tiger King” Joe Exotics NFT Smith & Wesson pistol. The blonde mule-clad zookeeper, known for his swear words on YouTube and a failed Oklahoma governorship campaign in 2018, was a prominent figure in the popular Netflix documentary that was released during the height of the pandemic of COVID-19. The documentary series follows the lives of exotic pet owners and delves deep into Exotic’s seemingly meteoric rise, only for the show to spiral downward as online feuds and premeditated murder plots come to light. Exotic, 58, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison for violating federal wildlife laws and for his role in a failed pay-for-murder plot targeting his main rival, Carole Baskin, who runs a sanctuary rescue center for big cats in Florida. Baskin was not injured. Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, has claimed his innocence, has also been convicted of killing five tigers, selling baby tigers and falsifying wild animal records. A jury sentenced him in April 2019. The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report.

