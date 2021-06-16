Lordes’ single “Solar Power” ushers in a new era

Where we last left off in 2017, Ella Yelich-OConnor better known as Lorde was in it Melodrama time, struggling with raw and deep emotions after the breakup. She’s self-mediated with a wave of amazing songs and a tumultuous, tumultuous love affair with her producer and songwriter counterpart, Jack Antonoff.

Hidden behind electric sounds and dancing songs, she Melodrama the words carried weight. In the popular and upbeat track Green Light, she sings, Oh, I wish I could grab my things and let go.

Lorde fans like me have borne the brunt of that weight for the past four years. When she disappeared from the public eye, only vestiges of her presence remained: a review count of onion rings, two cryptic tweets and a relatively small catalog of longing and pain.

But what once seemed like neglect turned out to be growth. Emerging from her four-year-old chrysalis, an unusually cheerful Lorde reappeared in bright yellow silk on Thursday to unleash Solar Power. His third album of the same name was also born, setting the tone for a new era.

There is someone I want you to meet, she wrote in her newsletter. His feet are bare at all times. She is sexy, playful, wild and free. Her skin is radiant, her lovers are numerous. I’m completely obsessed with her, and soon you will be too.

[NoMBe stuns with CHROMATOPIA, an ambitious expedition through love of all kinds]

His message explained that Solar energy is a love letter to the natural world, which has helped her heal from grief and confusion. It’s very evident in his new single.

Lorde exudes confidence as she sings into her signature grater: I’m kind of like a prettier Jesus.

Angelic oohs and aahs lead listeners to a rhythmic ending that really feels like the sun has just come out from behind the clouds for the summer.

Simple guitar chords carry the song, and you can hear your fingers sliding across the strings. Light drums in the outro organize a perfect rhythm. It’s not overproduced, but it’s also not completely stripped down. The last line launched is a nod to his more synthetic past work and could hint at the rest of the album.

The clip for the singles was also released, directed by Lorde and Joel Kefali, who has worked with her in the past. Lorde runs on a sunny beach, dancing carefree and visibly liberated by the music.

There is a general air of serene bliss, a quintessential feeling of hot summer days.

Some fans weren’t surprised by Lordes’ long-awaited return. To these critics, I say: she be happy! If you were hoping for new music to cry to, try Clairo’s Blouse (Lorde sings backing vocals) instead.

What Lorde lacks in a groundbreaking new sound, she makes up for with positive emotional personal growth. The change of pace is truly refreshing, although the music isn’t completely breathtaking.

But the best part of it all is the way she invites listeners into this new era. In her first chorus, she sings: Forget all the tears you cried / It’s over / It’s a new state of mind / Are you coming, my baby?

[Review: This Thing Of Ours by The Alchemist is euphoric, but too short]

For many of us, the past year is a better match for his previous job. Personally, Lorde was my most listened to artist during my forties (which probably signals a cry for help, but I swear I’m fine). TikTok trends emerged with his old songs, as people tried to communicate the pain and longing that the pandemic has forced them into.

I’m trying to listen more to what’s going on, and the vibe I got was that you’re ready for it, that you need it, Lorde wrote in her newsletter.

This line made me laugh because of what a euphemism This is. But she’s right, Lorde fans desperately need this wave of warmth and exhilaration. So, take advantage of its new ethereal era: it’s the perfect energy to slow the pandemic that I think we could all use a bit more of.

Lorde asked fans to check the natural timeline for clues as to when the entire album was released. Fans believe it could be released on June 21, the summer solstice, or July 9, the day of the next new moon.

In the meantime, grab our good friend Ella: eat onion rings, run barefoot on the beach, wear a vibrant matching ensemble, throw your phone in the ocean and be one with nature. It is much better than crying responsibility for the thousandth time.