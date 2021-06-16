Rita Moreno defends Lin-Manuel Miranda on “in the heights” criticism





Rita Moreno defends Lin-Manuel Miranda and “In the Heights” following criticism of the film’s lack of Afro-Latino representation. On tonight’s episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, Moreno appeared to promote his documentary, “Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It”, and then brought up the “In the Heights” controversy. “Can we talk for a second about this criticism of Lin-Manuel?” It really upsets me, ”Moreno told Colbert. Moreno refers to criticism regarding the lack of dark-skinned Afro-Latinos in the film’s cast, especially in the lead roles. The online discussion on the topic over the weekend arose out of a video article in The root, published Wednesday. In an interview with “In the Heights” director Jon M. Chu and stars Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera and Gregory Diaz IV, journalist Felice León questioned the film’s casting decisions. “What would you say to those who say ‘In the Heights’ favors transient and fair-skinned Latinxes?” León asked, to which Chu replied, “I would say it’s a good conversation to have. Look, we’re not going to do everything right in a movie. We have done our best on all fronts. “You can never do well, it seems,” Moreno continued. “This is the man who literally brought the Latin and Puerto Rican to America. I couldn’t do it. I’d like to say I did, but I couldn’t. Lin-Manuel the did it on his own, and I’m delighted and proud that he produced my documentary. Colbert then asked, “So, are you saying that while you can understand where people’s concerns are coming from, maybe it is inappropriate to criticize him on this?” “Well, I’m just saying, can’t you just wait a bit and leave him alone?” Moreno replied. “There are a lot of people who are Puertorriqueños, who are also from Guatemala, who are black and who are also righteous. We are all stripes in Puerto Rico. And that’s how it is, and it would be so good if they hadn’t found this and left him alone, just for now. I mean, they really attack the wrong person. On Monday, Miranda apologized for the lack of representation, saying he “failed”. “I can hear the pain and frustration with the colourism, always feeling invisible in the comments. I’ve heard that without sufficient dark-skinned Afro-Latino representation, the work seems to extract the community that we so wanted to represent with pride and joy, ”Miranda’s statement said in part. “In trying to paint a mosaic of this community, we failed. I am really sorry. I’m learning from the comments, thank you for bringing it up, and I’m listening. Watch the full clip below. TONIGHT: Rita Moreno comments on the controversy surrounding her friend Lin Manuel Miranda and her movie “In The Heights”. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/4cQcvviaLf – The late show (@colbertlateshow) June 16, 2021







