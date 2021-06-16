Meet emerging actor Kabir Mcneely





Meet Kabir McNeely. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri and is currently based in San Francisco, California. He is an award-winning actor with several acclaimed films including Pink Purple and Blue, Keith, Blue Girl and Blue Girl 2025. McNeely became interested in comedy at the age of 7 after being enrolled in an acting class by his parents. In 2016, McNeely got his first professional acting credit in a short film titled Ruth. In 2020, the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many independent artists and aspiring actors, like McNeely, struggled to find work. He tried to find a way to give himself and other young independent artists the opportunity to come together and do something. A thought occurred to him. He decided to make a movie that would take place on Zoom. McNeely assembled a team of 17 independent actors, including himself, from around the world and created a movie called Blue Girl. It was his first project in over a year. As soon as the film was posted on YouTube, Blue Girl immediately gained thousands of views. Over time, the film captured the attention of influential people and organizations like The Trevor Project and the Mixed Roots Foundation. A lot of people liked his raw, expressive way of telling stories, so he kept going. Shortly after release, it announced a sequel called Blue Girl 2025, which already received high praise ahead of its summer release. He also released a film titled Pink Purple and Blue in which he received a nod at the film festival for his supporting performance in the film. His films have recently gained critical attention. [Kabir] has such an innocently believable but mature presence and manner about him in his role as Keith, One Film Fan said of his main performance in the movie Keith. In addition to acting, McNeely is also a podcast host, writer, and sings, songwriter, and occasionally film critic. McNeely hopes to continue building a career in the film industry and strives to continue creating opportunities for independent artists. Posted on June 15, 2021

