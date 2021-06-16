Fast & Furious 9 Cast raves about women-centric spinoff





The cast of Fast & Furious 9 eagerly awaits a female spin-off as the profitable franchise moves forward, and star Jordana Brewster is excited.

The cast of Fast & Furious 9is eager to move beyond male characters as the franchise’s sole focus and make films more female-centric, including approaching the possibility of a spin-off. The nine-film series followed a series of main male characters who were central to the action and moved the story forward. However, strong female characters are generally supportive of men, and so far have not had the opportunity to lead their own plots. the Fast Furious movies have come a long way from their first episodes where truck hijacking and street racing were the norm. The popularity of the franchise has allowed it to transform into a hero-based movie streak, but there is even more growth within the franchise, including giving heroic women their own chance to feature in a solo project. . In the caption of a 2020 Instagram post, Vin Diesel revealed that the female-focused spin-off of Fast was an idea he created in 2017, and the pitch was made in 2020 to studio heads. . Keep scrolling to keep reading

During Sirius XM Town Hall hosted by Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham, F9 cast members Jordan Brewster, Ludacris and Tyrese Gibsons have said they're ready for the women of the franchise to spend their day. "Girls need a spin-off" said Ludacris. "This is what needs a spin-off. All the bad a**, kick-a** women in this movie that's who deserves it." Brewster elaborated on the subject: "It would be great, I heard these rumors. Yeah, I think that would be amazing. Think of all the people we could bring back, Eva Mendes, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Nathalie Emmanuel and Michelle Rodriguez. That would be really, really cool. I can't speak to the discussions but I think that would be great so let's keep our fingers crossed." In 2019, Charlize Theron was seen as the lead of a potential spinoff film built around The Fate of the Furious villain Cipher. However, the general task of shifting male-dominated films to more female-centric is likely to happen sooner rather than later due to the current climate of equal representation for all genres and the fact that the franchise remains a burning property for Universal.









