Kang the Conquerer actor Jonathan Majors responds to speculation he’s on Disney + series





Is Kang in Loki? That's the question most Marvel fans are asking themselves at this point. The series revolves around time travel and features a handful of characters closely related to the longtime Avengers villain in Marvel's source material. Better yet, Marvel Studios has confirmed Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) will end up playing the villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. So it's a matter of time before he's at least teased, right? Variety recently caught up with the actor and asked him if he would appear in the live-action before Quantumania. Namely, the trade asked him if he was going to end up appearing in Loki. His response was quite simple, "I have no idea what you are talking about." Take the example of Gugu Mbatha-Raw. the Black mirror alumnus plays a character named Ravonna Renslayer, someone who often finds herself in love with Kang. The actor previously told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis that she would like to appear with the character at one point or another. "I would love that," Mbatha-Raw said. "I don't know. We'll see what happens, I couldn't divulge any information on this." "Well, luckily for me, the way Kate Herron, our manager, introduced it to me is that as we see Renslayer at TVA and in Loki, it's kind of an origin story compared to what we know in the comics, "she added. "So that's sort of predating what's in the comics, which is pretty funny because obviously there are so many places it can go. . " Kang is closely associated with the Time-Keepers, a group of characters who oversee the Time Variance Authority. Throughout the first episode of Loki, Time-Keepers are often referenced as the TVA seeks to protect the "sacred chronology" of the group. The stars, they align slowly. The first episode of Loki is now streaming on Disney +. If you haven't yet signed up for Disney +, you can try it here. What other characters do you think could appear in the series featuring Hiddleston? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hit up our writer @AdamBarnhardt on Twitter to discuss all things MCU!







