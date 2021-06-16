Entertainment
Season 7, Episode 13, “Masquerade”
It’s an odd year for Flash, thanks to the pandemic which cut short the previous season and delayed it by several months. We had three episodes to clear up old stuff, followed by eight more devoted to the Forces storyline, and we were now in a transition phase. With five episodes remaining after tonight, there’s really not enough time to build a full arc, and Masquerade only has a tenuous connection (via Joe) to a larger story. It’s fundamentally unique, but it gives a somewhat underutilized member of the cast a chance to shine.
Cécile is at the center of the episode or rather of several variations on Cécile. It turns out that the odd throwaway moment during the Force Storm a few weeks ago where Cecile was struck by lightning but didn’t appear to be suffering ill effects was actually a set-up for this week. The storm simply covered a sensitive mask once belonging to Psycho Pirate, now stored in the Central City Museum, to take Cecile as a human host. The real Cecile finds herself in a cell inside a shiny white spirit asylum, where Barry joins her after Psycho-Cecile has put him in a coma.
With Chester fresh off the job as a Cisco replacement and preoccupied with redecorating and setting up a good sound system, it’s easy for Psycho-Cecile to manipulate him into believing he has his plan: Break into the museum and steal the mask so that they can deactivate it. Chesters’ best idea is to call Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfuss), whose time on the show has been annoyingly cut short by both the pandemic and the exile of Ralph Dibnys. Flash thanks to old tweets from actor Hartley Sawyers. His arrival gives the episode an immediate boost, and his ballet maneuvers through the museum’s laser security grid are simply a delight.
Cécile de Nicolet’s many faces are likeable as well, including Cécile terrified in the mental landscape (which turns out to be her own memory of being institutionalized after her mother died while in law school) ; a whimsical hallucination of Cécile, all runny mascara and exaggerated sneer; the slightly too manic version of the mask in Cécile; and the full-fledged supervillain Psycho-Cecile. She obviously loves the opportunity to let go in different ways and it’s fun to watch.
Overall, however, there isn’t a ton of excitement this week. It’s not a bottle episode, but it’s definitely scaled down, with minimal cast, few special effects, and virtually no superheroes. It’s needed every now and then, especially after a budget explosion like the Forces arc finale, but this one is particularly low-key. On the positive side, Barry is balanced and reassuring despite his lack of super-speed. Maybe I’m noticing him on a curve at this point, but he doesn’t say or do anything to make me roll my eyes, and he correctly assumes that Cecile might take them off the mental landscape if she faces his fears.
On the other hand, nothing beats Joe for going two weeks without noticing that his wife wasn’t actually his wife. (Hey, there’s something he can discuss with Barry, who went a lot longer last season without noticing that Iris had been replaced by her Double Mirror.) As for Chester, he’s pretty easily fooled by Psycho- Cecile, but he redeems himself by shorting the Thinkers chair before she can bond with it. He’s not really a member of Team Flash, however, until he gets a pep talk from Iris, who assures him that hell will figure things out before long.
The only real connection to an ongoing story is Joe’s investigation into Kristen Kramers’ service case, which reveals that she led her unit into an ambush that only she survived. Joe, who recently called her a good cop without too much evidence, is finally starting to have his suspicions. They will have to wait another day.
Stray observations
- Chester runs into Barry and Iris trying to have a baby in the STARchives, and it’s just embarrassing for all of us.
- Good news: it looks like Sue is going to hang around a bit, as Ralph is always busy. No one asks about him or seems to care how he’s doing, which is a bit sad. I mean, the character didn’t do anything wrong.
