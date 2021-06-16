Esports Premier League signs Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff as brand ambassador for their franchise-based Free Fire tournament





Esports Premier League has signed Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff as a brand ambassador. Esports Premier League kicks off its Season 1 Free Fire tournament on June 16. The Free Fire tournament benefits from a prize pool of INR 25 lakhs. The league will capitalize on Tiger Shroffs' popularity and his strong influence on dynamic Gen Y and Gen Z. The association will surely pay a lot of attention to the franchise based league. Moreover, it may pave the way for greater acceptance by the general masses towards esports in India. Esports Premier League has partnered with Garena to create an exclusive gaming platform for Free Fire, one of the most popular Battle Royale games currently being played by gaming enthusiasts in India. Esports Premier League signs Tiger Shroff as brand ambassador for their Free Fire tournament With India Today Group teaming up with ESPL for this event, the Free Fire tournament is sure to attract a lot of attention from the general public. The league will stream on multiple platforms, including giant OTT Disney + Hotstar, as well as the official YouTube and Facebook channels of India Today and Aaj Tak, as well as their websites. Sharing his enthusiasm, Tiger Shroff said: I am really delighted to collaborate with Esports Premier League. This opens up a tremendous opportunity to recognize the growing talent in esports in India. As the world's first esports franchise based model, ESPL will surely help place India first on the world map. Esports fans and gamers are shaping the future of entertainment and sports. And I am happy to represent this force of the future. ESPL Director Mr. Vishwalok Nath commented on the association, saying: One of the main goals of ESPL has been to reach every millennial and player in the country and our goal to have Tiger Shroff on board has been to create a much deeper connection and grow the gaming community. We hope that this association will also advance our initiative to step up the mission of taking esports to the next level in India. To participate in the Esports Premier League Free Fire tournament, gaming enthusiasts and gamers can register on this link.















