‘Outsiders’ actor surprises NJ class with Cameo video





A middle school class in southern Brunswick got a huge surprise thanks to a 13-year-old classmate. Emilee Slisky's language arts class had read SE Hinton's book "The Outsiders" and she, like so many children her age, was completely fascinated by it. A story of teenagers written by a teenager. The story was turned into a movie with a star cast in the 1980s, and actor C. Thomas Howell starred as Ponyboy. Emilee had the idea to go through the Cameo site which offers stars who will make short personalized videos for money. She found C. Thomas Howell and, with the help of his principal and another teacher, asked the actor to make a video as a surprise for his language teacher and his classmates. The three were the only ones to participate. Howell returned to Emilee a day later with the most perfect video. She then gave a surprise video presentation on Zoom for her teacher Jennifer Kleid and the rest of her grade 7 class. "I got a lovely message from one of the students, Miss Emilee," the actor explained in the three-and-a-half-minute Cameo video. "She wanted to thank the staff for sharing 'The Outsiders' this year and really helping with some of the blended teaching tasks and challenges that come with it. It's been a tough year – a tough time. In another part of the video, he recites Nothing Gold Can Stay by Robert Frost, who plays an important role in the novel. "It's a perfect poem. The meanings and those words and phrases all changed as I grew older and older. When I was younger, I didn't really have the life experience to understand what this poem really means. I hadn't known the pain, the loss, the irony, or the things in life that I didn't understand. He ended the video by wishing all the students good luck and ended it with the words "stay golden". To say the kids were shocked and in a good way is an understatement. As much as it meant to the kids, and perhaps because of the very thing Howell spoke about regarding life experience, it seems perhaps to mean even more to Emilee's teacher. Dress says mycentraljersey.com, "Every time I think of Nothing Gold Can Stay, I think of the gift Emilee gave us. Now it's a little piece of history that's going to 'stay golden' because she made it happen. I love my job and it has been the most difficult year of my life, as it has been for many careers. But that is my bonus.







