Rita Moreno responds to criticism of ‘in the heights’ colourism – The Hollywood Reporter

Rita Moreno has responded to criticism that the musical adaptation In the heights failed to represent the Afro-Latino population of Washington Heights in remarks made Tuesday.

During an appearance on The late show, the Puerto Rican actor defended Lin-Manuela Miranda, who wrote the music and lyrics for the original musical the film is based on and also produced and starred in the film. Moreno said the review, which focused on the shortage of darker-skinned Afro-Latinx characters in the film, “really upsets me.” (Miranda co-produced Moreno’s documentary Rita Moreno: Just a girl who decided to go.)

She continued, “You can never do well, it seems. This is the man who literally brought the Latin-ness and Puerto Rican-ness to America. I couldn’t do it. I mean, I would like to say I did it, but I couldn’t. Lin-Manuel did it, really on his own and I was delighted and proud that he produced my documentary.

When asked by host Stephen Colbert if she said she understood the criticisms but the criticism was misplaced by focusing on Miranda, Moreno replied, “Well I’m just saying, can’t you just wait a bit. and leave him alone? There are a lot of people who are Puerto Rican who are also from Guatemala who are black and who are also fair. We are of all colors in Puerto Rico. That’s how it is. It would be so good if it was. they hadn’t found that and left him alone, just for now, they’re really attacking the wrong person.

TONIGHT: Rita Moreno comments on the controversy surrounding her friend Lin Manuel Miranda and her movie “In The Heights”. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/4cQcvviaLf – The late show (@colbertlateshow) June 16, 2021

Sunday, a video from the online magazine The root went viral in which host and producer Felice León faced off against In the heights director Jon M. Chu and actors such as Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera and Gregory Diaz IV on colorism in the film’s casting choices. Chu acknowledged the conversation was “fair” to have, adding that he hopes more people will be encouraged to “tell more stories and come out and do it right.”

On Monday, Miranda addressed the criticisms himself in a Twitter post. “I can hear the pain and frustration with the colourism, always feeling invisible in the comments. I’ve heard that without sufficient dark-skinned Afro-Latino representation, the work seems to extract the community that we so wanted to represent with pride and joy, ”he said. “In trying to paint a mosaic of this community, we failed. I am really sorry.”

Miranda also spoke about the representation issue with Trevor Noah on The daily show Tuesday. “Your job as an artist is to write down what is missing,” he began, speaking generally of In the heights and adding that, personally, he saw no future in musical theater. “It was like, how many of us can I get on the board. That’s the point. He explained that he didn’t tell stories of 1950s Latinos “with knives in hand, which was incredibly over-represented in musical theater, weirdly.”

Noah referred to the criticism of In the heights, including Miranda’s response – that he was listening. The late night host asked Miranda how he approached the criticism and what he thought he could do better. “I can’t legislate how people feel,” Miranda replied. “All I want is this neighborhood to feel seen. And if there’s a segment that doesn’t seem to be seen and they say it, you need to recognize it and let it in. All I can do is learn from it and promise to do better.

He noted that while there is an Afro-Latino portrayal in the film, the “beef” was specifically about dark-skinned Afro-Latinos in the lead roles. “I totally understand that,” said Miranda, “and I get it, and I just have to do better for the next one.”

At the same time, Miranda said he was happy to save space to feel proud of the project and what has been accomplished. “We can’t do things like that, so I have to be able to hold everything.”