River City actor baffled after being kicked out of Scottish bar “for singing Scottish songs after the game”

River City actor Sean Connor claims he couldn’t believe it when he and his friends were asked to leave a Glasgow bar for singing Scottish songs right after the game.
Sean, 23, who plays Dylan Christie on the BBC Scotland soap opera, had gone out with five of his friends to celebrate Scotland’s first appearance in a major men’s final in 23 years.
He and his friends had booked a table to watch the games and followed the rules, wearing masks at their entrance and taking them to the table to watch the game.
He said the atmosphere was great and as they watched the preamble everyone sang the national anthem.
Sean said: “We were in The Merchant watching the game, me and a bunch of friends.
“I’m only 23 and we’ve never seen Scotland play in a major tournament.
“It was a big day for us. The national anthem started and we sang it, it couldn’t have been louder. There were other people in the bar who sang it.”
“It was quite noisy and it was good. There was no problem, no staff member came and raised a problem.
“The game ended – not like we wanted – but my friends and I thought ‘We haven’t been here for 23 years so might as well have a good time’ and we were just sitting, drinking, singing and singing Scotland Songs.
“We started chanting ‘We are on the march from the allied army’ and another table joined us and another, and the manager came over and told us to leave.”
He added: “He came. They didn’t say anything before the game or when we were singing the national anthem. We sang in the lead until kick-off.”
Everyone was having fun and after the game we were singing a bit and they came over and told us to calm down but we never really thought about it.
“Then we started singing again and the manager came over and said, ‘Okay, we told you to come out.’
I said ‘Are you serious?’ We booked a table and had been there since 1 pm and stayed there for half an hour, forty-five minutes after the game. “
He said, “We told you. You have to leave.
I said, “What do you mean? If you don’t want us to sing, we’ll calm down. I’m so sorry but he said we all had to go.
Sean said it was confusing what he could or couldn’t do, but added that he didn’t want to “denigrate the company” if those were the rules.
He said: “Everyone was singing during the national anthem. I don’t know if they let everyone down because it was the national anthem and it was Scotland’s first time there. since a long time.
“Everything was fine during that, but they weren’t happy that we were singing Scottish songs after that, which I found absolutely absurd.”
Sean added, “To be fair, if the rules are fair enough. I don’t mean to denigrate the company.
“I just found it absolutely crazy that we came out the day Scotland came into the Euro for the first time in 23 years and I was kicked out of a pub for singing Scottish songs.
“I couldn’t understand it. It’s very confusing.”
After Sean took to Twitter to explain why he was kicked out of The Merchant in Glasgow for singing Scottish songs, his supporters sympathized with him.
One of them said, “Too expensive in there anyway. I paid over 8 for double in there.”
Another joked, “To be honest, you were singing the River City theme song.”
The Daily Record has contacted The Merchant for comment.
