What did David Dobrik do? Twitter reacts to new video following controversy

David Dobrik is back! The Vlog Squad star is finally back with a new video on YouTube after taking a three-month hiatus from social media following multiple controversies and allegations.

The internet has been a crazy place last year.

In 2020, following the BLM protests in America and around the world, a series of allegations and controversies surfaced against some of the most popular people in the world.

Personalities like Ellen degeneres and Nick canon landed in warm waters as a result. One of the most recent added to the list is YouTube star David.

The vlogger returned to YouTube on Tuesday, June 15, after months of controversy and allegations against him. His new video chronicles his last trip to Hawaii with his group of friends.

While fans were excited to see him return, some wondered what had caused him to take a social media hiatus in the first place.

Why was David Dobrik canceled?

The vlogger who is hailed for his charity by his group of friends and viewers, faced a major backlash from former Vlog Squad members in early 2021.

Many former members of his group of friends showed up with their management stories of disrespectful behaviorfrom David and other members.

Some even claim in detail to have been put in uncomfortable situationsfor the sake of its vlogs.

One of the most prominent voices against David was Trisha Paytas. The internet star was in a relationship with vlogging group member Jason Nash in 2017.

She recounted her experiences with the group of friends, in a YouTube video she posted in May 2019. She also spoke about her experiences on the Enemies Podcast.

Other former members like Seth François and BigNik have made their accusations.

Talk to H3H3 Night fallen Podcast, these former members of Vlog Squad then detailed their experiences.

BigNik claimed to have been driven into depression as a result of constant teasing from David and other members of the group. On the other hand, François who left the vlogging team in November 2019, detailed forced to participate in non-consensual kiss for the sake of the content.

However, some of the more serious allegations have been made against ex-member Durte Dom, which were detailed in a Insider article in March of this year.

Apology video from Vlog Squad stars explored

In response to these allegations, David posted a second apology video on March 22. The YouTuber went on to address numerous allegations against his childhood friend Dom.

Although he did not go into details of the allegations made against him by Trisha and other ex-members, he did address them.

At the start of the apology video, David said, what this video won’t be, it won’t be me discrediting Trisha, Kat or any other woman involved.

Responding to the allegations, David said I was creating an unfair power dynamic in my group and hadn’t known it before. He went on to say that was completely wrong and that I would like to be more responsible.

Towards the end, the YouTuber apologized, saying: I’m sorry for everyone I’ve let down, I’m sorry to have family and friends I’ve embarrassed.

Twitter reacts to new video following controversy

Despite a few hectic months, fans were more than thrilled to see David return. As soon as the star posted the video, many took to Twitter to express their excitement. However, others still highlighted the controversies.

A fan posted the photo with an emotional expression written, Me at the end of David Dobriks’ new vlogs when he said new vlogs every Tuesday.

Another user joked that he decided not to watch Davids’ vlogs after it was canceled, but continued to enjoy it anyway once he uploaded the new video.

A third fan mocked the Trishas Frenemies podcast ending right before David returned saying: I know it’s just a coincidence, but David Dobrik returns to post Tuesday’s vlogs the very week after. that the Trishas podcast imploded until future Trishas collapses.

