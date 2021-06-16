Modi’s films – Journal – DAWN.COM

THE world knows India through its films. For over a century, most of South Asia has hummed Bollywood tunes, mimicking Bollywood actors, and eagerly awaiting the next blockbuster.

Bollywood’s reach extends beyond the subcontinent; Die-hard (and rude) American fans gang up and troll people who disagree with their pick of the best Bollywood movie of all time, and Egyptians, Nigerians and millions of others in the world. world have also turned to his dance numbers. Obviously, they also got to know, at least as far as possible through the screen, the country that exports such exciting entertainment to so many.

All of this may change very soon. In the weeks and months to come, Prime Minister Modis Bharatiya Janata Party’s agents are increasingly strangling the multibillion dollar Indian film industry which makes more movies a year than even Hollywood in the United States. Specifically, there are two things the BJP doesn’t really like about movies these days. The first is the fact that the triumvirate of Khans Shahrukh, Aamir and Salman ruled the roost, wielding tremendous power over which films are made, who makes them important and what themes emerge in the Indian film industry.

Over the years since Prime Minister Modis’ government was created in 2014, and with much more zeal since his re-election in 2019, the BJP has taken on Bollywood. Films that tell the stories of Muslim conquest and Mughal domination (like Jodhaa Akbar) are not easy to make, and those like Padmavaat have sparked enormous controversy.

Entertainment machinery is needed to entertain such an affected population; the answer, Godiwood.

Bollywood film producers have learned the hard way that the easiest way to get a movie past the BJP censors is to please the BJP. As a result, low budget films regurgitate improbable dramas in which India dominates Pakistan; the patriots and the heroics are all Hindus and fanatics.

In recent days, as the Modi government has faced the latest deadly and overwhelming wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for useful propaganda tools has increased. Like Goebbels, the Nazi administrator who foresaw the use of cinema as part of an ideological agenda, Modi bhakts seems to have come to similar, albeit belated, conclusions. Television and print media in India have already been forced into submission such that the slang term for this is Godi (lap), referring to how Indian journalists have become comfortable with the Hindu supremacist agenda. by Modis.

Now the megastars and mega producers of Bollywood have to transform into Godiwood. It would be run by someone other than the Khans and their ilk and would produce endless hours of stereotypical films the sole purpose of which would be to extol the virtues of Prime Minister Modi and his government and to re-familiarize a once secular Indian audience with obscure myths. and tales that could be related to the Vedas or the BJP agenda. It’s likely that Kangana Ranaut, who has expressed a desire to go to the border and attack Pakistan, and Priyanka Chopra, who hugged and laughed with Modi at one of the 20 wedding-related events, could play. in those who remained.

It would be funny if it weren’t true. When protests erupted against India’s new citizenship laws, the Khans, despite all their power, were afraid to speak out despite the new law mainly taking citizenship away from Indian Muslims. The little they could say was useless to satisfy the bhakts; Needless to say, the citizenship law was passed.

Modi must produce a distraction for his long-suffering Indian population who have been traumatized by Covid-19. For weeks, many had to endure more tragedy and loss of life than most people see in their lifetime; Worse still, from the BJP’s point of view, all Indians who had happily drunk the Modi miracle potion got a bitter dose of reality. The country still has millions of poor people, health infrastructure is non-existent, there is corruption at all levels; these are just a few of the truths they may have come to awareness of.

Entertainment machinery is needed to entertain such an affected population; the answer, Godiwood. With celebrities frightened by intrusive audits, threats of arrests, censorship, etc., Godiwood could produce the same song and dance performances but with one specific goal: the glorification of the Hindu supremacist state as the Prime Minister. almost created.

Fascists always seek to control cultural production in a country in order to achieve the complete and centralized control of power that allows them to dominate everything. Looking at the Godi media, it’s hard not to wonder how so many members of the Indian population can swallow songs of praise so blatantly concocted and presented as the news of the day. The time between the news shows is occupied by bizarre and seemingly endless debates, in which almost everyone yells at each other in their efforts to show how much they are into Modis godi.

Godiwood will be very similar, it is assumed; the focus will be more on religious themes, the evils of Hinduphobia (which, by definition, could not exist in a predominantly Hindu country where Hindus control everything), the depredations of Pakistan, the ignominy of all Muslim rulers of the past. If Bollywood was light and entertaining, funny and alluring, Godiwood, designed to appeal to its audience of one, promises to be tedious and mundane. You can force creatives to do what you want them to do, you can’t force them to like it.

Ironically, then, while independent Bollywood was a fantastic and ubiquitous emblem of India’s cultural depth and relevance, Godiwood will likely be the exact (and boring) exact opposite. If the first represented a democratic and infinitely fascinating country, the second is only a hideous and apologetic envelope of a project presented to a duped population and to those who best bid their masters.

The writer is a lawyer and teaches constitutional law and political philosophy.

[email protected]

Posted in Dawn, le 16 June 2021