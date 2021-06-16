Veteran actor Chandrashekhar has died at 97 | Hindi movie news





Bollywood actor of yesteryear Chandrashekhar passed away today. He was 97 years old. He was best known for playing Arya Sumant in the TV series, Ramayan Anil Gaikwad of LOVE confirmed the disappearance of the actor. He said he passed away at 7 a.m. today. The funeral is scheduled to take place today. When contacted, Amit Behl, CINTAA co-secretary, said: “This is a great loss. Chandrashekhar sir, along with Asha Parekh, Mithunda, Amrish Puri, Amjad Khan and Ram Mohan, was instrumental in securing the government land where our new building now arrives. We were so excited to have his presence at the grand opening, but fate had other plans. ”



Chandrashekar’s son, Ashok, told ETimes: “Daddy passed away in his sleep. He had no health problems. He was in the hospital for a day last Thursday. the need would arise. He was fine last night. The end was peaceful. We are planning to perform the last rites to Pawan Hans in Vile Parle today at 4pm. ” The main actor has appeared in around 250 films. His first film as a hero was Surang, released in 1953. He tried out characters as a supporting actor in films like Gateway of India, Fashion (1957), Barsaat Ki Raat (1960) and others are have become very popular. He also produced, directed and starred as the main hero in his hit musical film cha cha cha (1964), which was Helen’s first film in a leading role. He was also president of the Association des ciné-artists (CINTAA) from 1985 to 1996. He was the grandfather of the television actor Shakti Arora. In 2019, Shakti shared an adorable photo with him. He also wrote a sweet caption with her. His message read, My grandfather has his best smile. #chandrashekhar #veteranactorchandrashekhar #nanaji #humfilmihain # 96andgoingstrong.

