Alligator Records Creator Celebrates 50 Years of Blues

Over the years that I’ve done what I love, I’ve developed a special affection for a Chicago blues label called Alligator files. So when it came out that the guy who made this company was releasing a special three-CD set called Alligator Records 50 Years Of Genuine Houserockin Music and was available for interviews, well, I just had to chat with Bruce Iglauer. of the special milestone that his business is reaching. I joined him in Wisconsin where he was overcoming the pandemic with his wife.

Q: Let’s get to the problem, Alligator Records is 50 years old, congratulations man!

Iglauer: Yeah, but it just started the other day, Lucky! (Laughs) I texted the co-producer of Hound Dog Taylors’ debut album, Wesley Race, who is a great friend of the band and a good friend of mine, and I just reminded him that Monday (May 24) was on. anniversary of the first session. And it’s hard to believe because I remember it so clearly.

Q: Well in my early days I worked with a lot of blues labels like Blind Pig, you guys the Rounder / Philo Records BullseyeIglauer: And then Virgin {Records} had their blues series, Point Blank, and Atlantic had a very short series, and then Sony opened OKEY and something with a number on it. So there were a lot of them.

Q: And Telarc asked Randy Labbe to do some blues stuff for them.

Iglauer: Oh, Telarc had a number of things. When Shemekia Copeland took her vacation to Alligator, as we like to think, she went to Telarc. They have a lot of blues releases.

Q: So these are the labels I’ve worked with over the years, and now, to be honest, I only work with one.

Iglauer: I don’t like the idea of ​​being the last man standing, it’s a huge responsibility.

Q: (Laughs) Hey listen, I think you’re up to the challenge, man, if the last 50 years are any indication. I think you really don’t have to worry. Now don’t be pushy, but you have a good idea of ​​what you are doing.

Iglauer: Well when I started I had $ 2,500 and that was my entire bankroll and that was enough to record Hound Dog Taylor straight to two tracks and pack and make a thousand copies of the record. And I knew that if I didn’t sell most of those thousands of copies for Alligator, we were gone. So I understood very early on that even though I didn’t have any business training, I didn’t have any music training either, that it had to work like a business. I think back to the records released by friends on labels that disappeared, quite quickly in some cases, because they were big blues fans but they thought making the record was the hard part, and making the record was the most. easy, fun part where he sells the record and makes the audience aware of the record which is the battle. And I decided early on that I was going to need to have a lot more media presence, especially since I entered the golden age of progressive rock radio. I don’t remember your age, but you’re not a child, I remember.

Q: (Laughs) I’m 72 years old.

Iglauer: Okay. Well you remember progressive rock radio very well.

Q: Oh yeah.

Iglauer: And there was a golden moment from 1969 to 1974 or so before we had AOR Album Oriented Rock and Kent Burkhart said, black music is the kiss of death on rock n roll radio, I’m pretty sure that this is a textual quote. As AOR arrived and playlists arrived and national advertisers arrived, radio ceased to be an exciting form of radio in the foreground. I was fortunate enough to start out during the best radio years probably in American history, and without that Alligator might not have succeeded, I was very aware that I had to go on air on a ton of progressive rock stations and I had to make it really fast and all over the country. Also, I knew there was a lot of rock n roll press back then, there were a lot of weekly entertainment newspapers, usually free, that did music stories and record reviews and I was ready to go. to give away more promotional copies of the first Hound Dog Taylor, and every other Alligator record, over the years, than anyone in the blues world. This is the bet I took in trying to make the business visible and viable.

Q: And it worked.

Iglauer: It worked. If I had started with another artist, not Hound Dog Taylor, not someone who made people laugh and smile, but someone who was maybe more serious or more traditional, Hound Dog was traditional but it wasn’t the tradition that people think of when they think of traditional blues, don’t think of up-tempo boogie and people getting happy. So if I had started with Big Walter or even with Son Seals, I might have failed because their music wasn’t as instantly recognizable and contagious as Hound Dogs. So I started at the right time, started with the right artist, and started with the determination that I wasn’t going to fail.

Q: Now, about this set of 3 CDs that you are going to release, how did you choose the material inside?

Iglauer: Well the CD box has 58 tracks and the 2-LP vinyl boxes in a collapsible package and it’s the best of the best with 24 tracks. Choosing the tracks was very difficult, some of them were obvious, I had to choose the iconic artists of the label: Hound Dog and Koko and Son Seals and Lonnie Brooks and Johnny Winter. So I looked at all the artists who had three or more albums, this list was pretty simple, not necessarily in the choice of songs but at least in the choice of artists. Then I started looking at artists who weren’t in the first band we released, those who didn’t quite have the same heritage and who came out mostly in the 80s, 90s, and early 1980s. 2000s. I tried to figure out which of them I could include because the worst part was I knew I had to leave the artists out, and I have an emotional attachment to pretty much every record on the label for various reasons. And a lot of these artists were or are my friends or acquaintances, so it was a very personal decision in some cases. Then, I wanted to show our current roster and especially because we were not aiming for the present of the blues but the future of the blues, so the third disc is almost entirely composed of artists who are currently with Alligator. So that was kind of how I thought; it was weeks and weeks and weeks of decision making and then, after choosing the artists, I had to decide the songs.

Q: Oh, dammit! (Chuckle)

Iglauer: So the choice of tracks and sequencing was very difficult, but I absolutely wanted to show both the legacy and the commitment to the future. You know, I’m a year older than you and I think a lot about the careers to launch and nurture artists who will continue this music for the next 30, 40, 50 years. My intention, of course, is to continue operating Alligator for the next 50 years.

Q: Well, okay (laughs)!

Iglauer: But just in case that doesn’t work, I need a fallback to launch artist careers so that these artists carry the blues forward for the next 50 years and inspire the next generations.

* Q: Listen, Bruce, I just want to take a moment before I end this discussion to thank you for sponsoring me for this Keeping the Blues Alive award in 2018, which means the world to me.

Iglauer: (Laughs) Like I told you at the time, I didn’t do it to make you feel good, I did it because you deserve it, I hope you are very proud of it because that you should be and maybe I pushed open the door but it was only so you could walk through it.

Q: Well, I appreciate it more than words, and is there anything, sir, that you would like me to pass on to the people reading this article?

Iglauer: This is something that I have already expressed and it is my commitment to the future of the blues, to find the artists who will define this music for the next 50 years just as I have found the artists who have it. defined over the past 50 years. My mission goes beyond making entertaining records or even showing young musicians, but recording and playing music is in the best sense therapy that relieves your pain, not in you. hiding but facing it, that’s why they say the blues hurts so much. alligator.com

Lucky Clark has spent over 50 years writing about great music and the people who make it. He can be contacted at [email protected] if you have any questions, comments or suggestions.