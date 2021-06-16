Kanika Dhillon Vs Navjot Gulati: The battle for the credit of history accelerates in Bollywood | Bollywood

The feud between writer Kanika Dhillon and writer-director Navjot Gulati over his obnoxious credit tweet has fueled a debate around missing uniformity while recognizing talent, as the writers’ war turns into a war of the system of credit.

It all started earlier this week when Gulati tweeted: If you want to top the list as a writer in a trailer (which should be the norm), you have to get married in the production house. Once the writer becomes a member of the family, he is treated like an actor-star. #Goals, while also referencing Dhillon for a separate writers credit list in the trailer for Haseen Dillruba.

Dhillon came forward to criticize the sexist and misogynistic remark, finding support from many celebrities, including Taapsee Pannu, Aniruddha Guha and Bejoy Nambiar. But the conflict has opened up a dialogue around credit culture as well as sexism in Bollywood.

Why suggest that sleeping is the only way to be successful?

I want to ask this gentleman who he slept with to get Jai Mummy Di credit? questions Dhillon while slamming him for making a personal remark about his marriage to Himanshu Sharma, who co-produced Haseen Dillruba.

On Gulatis claims her message was misunderstood, she fumed, The message is not interpreted as sexist – it is sexist! So when your sexism-soaked brain is able to see things for what they are, then maybe we can have a reasonable discussion about it.

She continues: After being slammed, he will come up with stupid excuses. This is classic sexist behavior. First, they’ll make a sexist remark, and then take it as a joke. This man is the poster child for the sexist behavior of sociopaths.

The writer, also credited for films such as Manmarziyaan and Kedarnath, questions, If he tells me that marrying someone is the way to go, I would ask him to go and marry people from big production houses and then see if he gets credit. If he doesn’t get it even after getting married, he should come and apologize to me.

Why wage a war of genres?

Meanwhile, Gulati is disturbed that the issue is being hijacked and turned into a battle of the sexes.

If my one joke is making me sexist, then everyone should be looking at themselves in the mirror. My main intention is that if one person is credited, then everyone should be credited, he said.

With his remarks in the spotlight, the Ginny hugs the sun the writer hopes the issue will gain attention as well.

If there is an issue that needs to become a national issue, that’s why OTT platforms don’t bother to give credit. If every writer starts to get credit after the argument, I will openly apologize to Kanika Dhillon. If it’s the exit, I’m happy to be called a bad guy, he asserts.

If that turns into something gender-related, he’s not willing to step back and take all the blame.

If I’m kidding, shouldn’t we as a society have a sense of humor. Kanika made it a war. In fact, if I get work after getting attention because of this fight, I’ll thank her, says the writer.

Industry speaks

When it comes to giving credit, it’s a very subjective thing, says filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri.

Writers should be credited. But industry is a market. When the writers’ contribution, name or credibility isn’t that high, then I don’t know if the producer will headline them or not, he says.

To that, adds director Nambiar, it’s a welcome move and it should set a benchmark for others. Everyone should follow, but we don’t have a uniform system for this. This decision will push policy makers and platforms to recognize the need to do so.

Filmmaker Jai Mehta also believes giving credit is important because it validates the hard work of writers, giving them recognition, money and popularity.

And it’s important to keep them motivated, which keeps them alive, he shares.