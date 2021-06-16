Veteran actor Chandrashekhar Vaidya dies at 98 in Mumbai





Veteran actor Chandrashekhar Vaidya has breathed his last in Mumbai due to his old age. He was the maternal grandfather of TV actor Shakti Arora.

Chandrashekhar Vaidya died at the age of 98 in Bombay. Veteran actor and social activist Chandrashekhar Vaidya passed away this morning, June 16, at 7 a.m. He was 98 years old. He was also the maternal grandfather of actor Shakti Arora, famous Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. Chandrashekhar’s son, Professor Ashok Chandra Shekhar, informed that his last rites will take place at 3 p.m. at the Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. The veteran actor died of illnesses of old age. ABOUT CHANDRASHEKHAR VAIDYA Chandrashekhar Vaidya was a popular actor of the 1950s and he worked in films like Kaali Topi Laal Rumaal, Baradari, Street Singer and Rustom e Baghdad. Chandrashekhar also introduced Cha Cha Cha dance to Indian cinema with a film of the same name in 1964. He has appeared in over 112 films since his debut in Aurat Teri Yehi Kahani in 1954 by V Shantaram. His other works include Kati Patang, Basant Bahar, and Sharabi. Chandrashekhar was also part of the Ramayana television series by Ramanand Sagar. WHEN SHAKTI ARORA SHARES AN ADORABLE POSITION FOR GRANDFATHER CHANDRASHEKHAR Shakti Arora previously shared an adorable photo with her grandfather Chandrashekhar Vaidya with a sweet caption. Posing with him, Shakti wrote: “My grandfather has his best smile. #Chandrashekhar #veteranactorchandrashekhar #nanaji #humfilmihain # 96andgoingstrong (sic).” Check it out: Shakti Arora has appeared in TV shows like Tere Liye, Pavitra Rishta, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka to name a few. He is married to television actress Neha Saxena. READ ALSO I Congratulations! Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, actor Shakti Arora marries longtime girlfriend Neha Saxena READ ALSO I Shakti Arora breaks his silence on his breakup Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos