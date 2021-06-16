Man Detained For Fooling Over 100 2cr People By Offering Fake Bollywood Roles | Bombay News





Criminal branch of cyber police arrested man accused of fooling more than 100 people 2 crore under the pretext of launching their children to appear in Bollywood and commercials. Police recovered 32.58 lakh of man, an Apurva Ashwin Dauda aka Dr Rishi Shroff, 47, who is said to have duped people in the past four years. Dauda was arrested on the complaint of a Borivali resident Mahesh Gupta. Dauda allegedly defrauded Gupta to the tune of 32.69 lakh. Explaining their modus operandi, the cyber police said that Dauda would send his associates to shopping malls and they would collect data from wealthy people under the pretext of contests, surveys, etc. It would also fraudulently obtain data from car owners, doctors, etc. various Internet sites. In this way, he collected data on nearly 5 million people, said a cyber police officer. Read also | Mumbai police return stolen valuables worth nearly 2 Cr to owners Dauda has also created websites for fake modeling agencies. It would send bulk SMS or random WhatsApp messages to people with a message that people interested in working in TV commercials or Bollywood, including kids 2-14 years old, could send their contact details to the given number. , said an officer from the cyber police station. . Dauda allegedly deceived Gupta, who testified 32.69 lakh in various bank accounts, under the pretext of giving his daughter a lead role in a film Bachhon Ki Duniya. Investigators said they discovered that Dauda graduated from a reputable university in southern Mumbai and studied at a business school in Colorado, United States. He attended Kishore Namit Kapoor Drama School and worked in the advertising industry for about 10 years, starring in commercials for many popular FMCG brands. Police said Dauda wanted to make a movie and needed 25 lakh to make his trailer. This is how he came up with the idea of ​​arranging money by fooling people under the pretext of offering them fake roles. To ensure that its location is not localized, it would simultaneously use virtual networks, multiple cell phones, and SIM cards. Eight iPhones and a smartphone were seized in his possession, said a cyber police officer. After tracking his digital fingerprints, cyber police recently caught him in Khalapur. There are cases registered against him at police stations in Sakinaka, Amboli, Oshiwara, Dadar and NM Joshi Marg, police said.

