Portland Singer Storm Large Impresses ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges





A staple of the Portland music scene, Large received a standing ovation from judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sophia Vergara and Howie Mandel.

PORTLAND, Oregon. The Portland singer Storm Large received a standing ovation from the judges on “America’s Got Talent” during her performance on the hit NBC show Tuesday night. Large sang a unique rendition of “I’ve Got You Under My Skin”, which received a thunderous applause and a standing ovation from the audience and judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sophia Vergara and Howie Mandel, as well as the host. Terry Crews. Her performance also garnered a lot of love on Twitter, especially after AGT posted the video on her official Twitter account and Klum, Vergara and Crews each gave her thanks on their official accounts. “No words, just WOW @ stormof69,” Klum tweeted. “Now It was an audition @ Stormof69! She’s definitely at home on the #AGT stage,” Crews’ tweet said. Close the hatches! There is a @ Stormof69 brewing! pic.twitter.com/pn8SlCgi22 – The Americas have talent (@AGT) June 16, 2021 One of the most memorable performances alongside Large came from the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, which won the Terry Crews ‘Golden Buzzer’. Large was also impressed, giving them a shout of her own. “OMG @ WorldTaekwondo1 was EVERYTHING !!! #AGT @AGT,” she tweeted. Large has been a part of the Portland music scene for years. She has been a member of local band Pink Martini since 2011 and started performing solo long before that. Taking to the stage on Tuesday night, the 51-year-old told “America’s Got Talent” judges that she has been a musician for 30 years. Large achieved national recognition in 2006 as a finalist on CBS’s “Rock Star: Supernova”. She is also an actress, playwright and author of “Crazy Enough: A Memoir”, published in 2012. The next episode of “America’s Got Talent,” Season 16, will air Tuesday, June 22 at 8 p.m. on NBC. RELATED: Portland Singer Storm Large to Appear on “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday RELATED: Crooks Paint On Priceless Pink Martini Van Art







