Reopening of Disneyland Paris: news from Disney parks around the world

Disney Parks



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit WHO and CDC websites.

Disneyland Paris finally reopened more than a year after its initial closure due to the global spread of COVID-19[female[feminine. It joins the five other Disney resorts – Disneyland,disney world,Tokyo disney,Shanghai DisneylandandHong-Kong Disneyland – welcoming the guests again.

Here are the latest COVID-19 rules at Disney’s Global Theme Parks and what to expect when you visit.

Disneyland Paris: now open

Disneyland Paris: reopening from July 15 to Oct. 15 29, 2020; June 17, 2021

Disneyland Paris reopened on June 17, including the new Cars Road Trip attraction at Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney’s Newport Bay Club Hotel, and the Disney Village shopping and dining area.

The new Cars attraction will transport guests “in a Cars-themed version of a Route 66 road trip,” where they will encounter “natural wonders like The World’s Largest Lugnut and Cars-tastrophe Canyon, while meeting characters popular ones such as Lightning McQueen and Mater, ”said Disneyland Paris.

On June 21, Disney’s Hotel New York: The Art of Marvel will also open, with the resort decked out in wonder theming.

The two theme parks atDisneyland Paris initially reopened on July 15, 2020, but French parksclosed again on October 29 in accordance with the new directionsfollowing another wave of COVID-19 cases across the continent. Disneyland Paris had hoped to reopen from Dec.19 to Jan.3 in time to celebrate the holidays, but was forced tostay closed. The next plan was to reopen on February 13, but this was pushed back to April 2 – then again to June 17.

Disney Parks



Disney World: the fireworks return



Disney world: reopening on July 11, 2020

Disney reopened Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11, with Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15. the Orlando Disney Parks have a new reservation systemat limiting capacity, and the fireworks and parades were suspended. disney world resorts and hotels began to reopen at the end of June 2020, while theDisney Springs shopping and dining area reopenedMay 20.

Until 2021, Disney World has relaxed its COVID measures. Disney announced on May 12 it’s gradually remove social distancing requirements from Disney World in outdoor spaces. It will maintain the 6 foot requirement only in indoor restaurants, stores and areas where customers can remove their masks. Since May 15, it has becomepossibility to wear masks outside and the pool decks, and on June 11, Disney World announced masks are optional for fully vaccinated customers, except on the monorail, Disney buses and the Skyliner.

The fireworks will return to Disney World from July 1.

Disney World announced that it start using iPhones and Apple watches as park tickets later this year with the Florida resort turns 50 in October.

Read more: Disney World unveils new Boo Bash Halloween party

Disney



Disneyland: face masks now optional

Disneyland: reopened April 30, 2021 for California residents; fully reopened on June 15

Undernew direction of the theme park in Californiaissued on March 5, Disneyland reopened on April 30, but only residents of California were allowed to enter the parks through to Californiaremoved the level system on June 15. Guests who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in parks, but Disneyland will not require proof of vaccination.

The Avengers campus opened on June 4.

You can readeverything about the reopening of Disneyland here.

Disney



Hong Kong Disneyland is open

Hong Kong Disneyland: reopening from June 18 to July 15 and from September 25 to December 15. 2; reopened again on February 19

Hong-Kong Disneylandreopened on June 18, 2020, with reduced capacity, reinforced sanitary measures and a new reservation system – but thenclosed again on July 15 after peak in coronavirus casesIn the region. thethe theme park reopened on September 25, but remained closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays and required an advanceonline reservations.

Hong Kong Disneyland was forced to close for the third time on December 2due to an upsurge in cases. “As required by the government and in line with prevention efforts in Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland Park is temporarily closed,” the park said. “We are in close contact with health authorities and the government regarding the situation and will announce a reopening date once they determine it is desirable.”

Disney Parks thenreopened Hong Kong Disneyland on February 19continue the park’s 15th anniversary celebrations. Hong Kong Disneyland isopen five daysone week, remaining closed Tuesdays and Thursdays. To attend, you can make a reservation seven days before your arrival – or nine days if you’re a theme park Magic Access Platinum member. You will also need to undergo a temperature check, wear a face mask and scan the “LeaveHomeSafe” QR code.



Now playing:

Check this out:

How to create the magic of Disney theme parks at home

4:25



Tokyo Disney Resort is open

Tokyo Disney: reopening on July 1, 2020

Disney Parks announced on June 23 that it would be opening of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea on July 1.

the Tokyo disney resort said on June 4 that the opening date of the Tokyo Disneyland major expansion area will be determined once the situation can be assessed after the two parks reopen. Beauty and the Beast themed area and Baymax ride – was originally scheduled to start opening on April 15, 2020.

Disneyland Shanghai is open

Disneyland Shanghai: reopening on May 11, 2020

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced on May 5 that theShanghai Park would reopen on Monday, May 11. He hasattendance limits, a reservation system to access the park, an entrance control system, social distancing requirements, tape markings keeping guests at bay during queues for rides, masks, temperature checks, contact tracing, and government-required health procedures. It increased the capacity of the park from 30% to 50% on August 24 and also restarted its fireworks display.

Shanghai began opening restaurants and stores on March 9 at Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, requiring all guests to undergo temperature control, present a green Shanghai QR health code in restaurants, constantly wear a mask and “maintain respectful social distances at all times. ”

The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute health or medical advice. Always consult a doctor or other qualified healthcare professional with any questions you may have about a health problem or health goals.