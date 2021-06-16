Stephen Chow signs deal to produce movies online for Tencent – the Hollywood Reporter





Besieged Hong Kong comedy author Stephen Chow has signed an online film deal with Chinese company Tencent Video, following his recent engagement to produce a Monkey King animated film for Netflix. Chow’s announcement was made at Tencent’s annual video conference on the eve of the Shanghai International Film Festival, just days after updates from his legal battle with Shanghai New Culture Media surfaced, for which he is sued for $ 131 million for alleged breach of contract. . While there are no details on the Tencent deal yet, Chow’s decision to create content for streaming platforms is seen as a career boost, after his recent films have suffered long delays or turned out lackluster at the box office. The comic icon, who dominated the Hong Kong box office as well as the pop culture landscape in the 1990s and early 2000s, briefly reached new heights after focusing on mainland Chinese audiences. in the 2010s. Mermaid, which Chow wrote, produced and directed, topped the Chinese box office in 2016 with $ 529 million, becoming the first film to cross the RMB 3 billion mark and was at one point the most profitable all the time in the world. However, then came The new king of comedy in 2019, a sequel to his 1999 film, which only grossed $ 97 million in China and didn’t even make the top ten of the year. Caught in an endless loop of reworking tried and tested material – The Monkey King animated film for Netflix is ​​Chow’s fifth time telling the classic Chinese story; his next film is a delayed sequel to Mermaid – the 58-year-old comedy legend needs a boost if he is to surpass himself. In turn, some optimistic comments are hoping that Chow’s foray into Tencent – which he called a “deep collaboration” – would raise the level of content offered in the online streaming space in China, where the quantity tends to take precedence over quality. For now, the superstar is fighting against his former collaborators of New Culture. The two sides signed an agreement in 2016 for the latter to acquire a 40% stake in Chow’s company, Premium Data Associates Limited, and for the company to deliver target annual profits for four years, which it does not did that for three years. New Culture has now asked Chow to buy back the 40 percent stake it owns plus interest, amounting to $ 131 million, but Chow has filed a counter-suit against New Culture for the unpaid payment of the acquisition in the first place. Last October, Chow denied media reports alleging he was facing financial hardship, even threatening legal action against “fabricated stories” of massive debt.







