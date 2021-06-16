Megan Boone: Blacklist fans bowled over news star leaving show after eight seasons





Megan Boone, who stars as FBI profiler Elizabeth Liz Keen on NBCs The blacklist, left the long-standing series after the eighth series it appeared. According to Deadline, the 38-year-old actor will make his final appearance as Liz in the upcoming season eight finale, paving the way for James Spaders’ criminal mastermind Raymond Reddington to take a more visible place in the series. . It is understood that the decision was taken before NBC plans to renew the series for its ninth season in January. This suggests that Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressler), Amir Arison (Aram Mojtabai), Spader, and Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper) will be the only remaining members of the main cast, unless the creators choose to introduce new characters to the series. . Producer Jon Bokenkamp has revealed details on the final two episodes of season eight. He said: For die-hard fans and casual viewers, this will be a truly revealing, informative, and satisfying episode. advised We’re really going to go back to the beginning to hear the story being told, and it’s done in a very artistic and yet surreal and unusual way that is really unlike anything we’ve ever done, he said. . THAT ONE. < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> The Blacklist Season 8 Promotion These last two episodes, which in a weird way are kind of a backing piece, are incredibly surprising. It’s really hard after eight years to find new surprises, and I think these next two episodes have some of the biggest surprises we’ve had in eight years, he added. The blacklist fans are shocked and upset by the news of Boones’ departure. One person wrote on Twitter: There is no f ***** g sense that the show is going on without Liz. The whole story has developed around her! AND NO CHANCE OF SIMPLY PUTTING ANOTHER ACTRESS IN ITS PLACE. The Blacklist is not the same without Megan Boone. Diego will be my only reason to watch, although I respect each of the cast and crew, another wrote. One fan wrote on Instagram: I couldn’t believe what I read yesterday. Megan Boone is leaving #TheBlacklist. She played #AgentKeen so well and brought 8 seasons of suspense to the show. All the best for the future. In the last episode, Raymond takes Liz to Latvia, to the epicenter of her empire, where he finally decides to tell her why he came into her life. The first episode of the Emmy Award-winning series aired on September 23, 2013 where the former government agent and FBI fugitive Most Wanted Reddington goes to the FBI and offers to give information about the criminals he worked with in one-time exchange of correspondence with the FBI profiler. Liz Keen. < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> The Blacklist Season 1 Trailer The penultimate episode of season eight premieres on Netflix on June 16, with the finale slated for June 23.

