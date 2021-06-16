Neena Gupta reveals Satish Kaushik offered to marry her while pregnant with Masaba

Neena Gupta and Satish Kaushik have been friends since the days of the National School of Dramatic Art.

In her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh, Neena Gupta revealed many unknown events in her life. The actress has revealed that after falling pregnant with Masaba while dating former West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s, her close friend and actor-director Satish Kaushik offered to work on her. marry. The Badhaai Ho actress raised her daughter, designer Masaba Gupta, as a single mother.

NEENA REVEALED WHAT SATISH KAUSHIK TOLD HER WHEN SHE PREGNANT

Neena Gupta wrote her autobiography during the lockdown. The book came out recently and reveals many interesting aspects of the actress’ life. According to a review by Sach Kahun Toh published in Film Companion, when Neena was pregnant with Masaba, Satish made a proposal. He told her, don’t worry, if the child was born with dark skin, you can just say it’s mine and get married. No one will suspect a thing.

WHAT NEENA SAID ABOUT THE PICTURE THAT WAS CREATED OF HER

Neena Gupta has often spoken of the image that was created of her after giving birth to Masaba out of wedlock. In a previous interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke of having suffered a lot professionally because of the image that was created of her. She said: Well, that of a bold, strong woman who does things the way she wants to do. And a strong woman means a negative woman in our films. I used to have all the negative roles like a dominant woman in the household, but I told them I wanted a bechari woman role.

She added: “Also, the discussions about having a child out of wedlock (referring to her daughter Masaba) continued over and over again. Woh child to woman ho gayi abhi bhi child hi bol rahe hain (the people still call her child, even though she is a woman now). “

ABOUT NEENA GUPTA

Neena Gupta has been in the industry since the early 1980s. She is a former student of the National School of Dramatic Art. She has worked in arthouse films and commercial films. She made headlines about her relationship with former West Indies cricketer Viv Richards. They have a daughter, Masaba Gupta, out of wedlock. Neena married Delhi-based chartered accountant Vivek Mehra in 2008 in an intimate ceremony in the United States. His career took on a new lease of life in 2018, with films like Badhaai Ho, Veere Di Wedding and Mulk.

Neena Gupta was last seen playing the lead role in Netflix’s Sardar Ka Grandson, starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

