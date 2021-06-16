Chrissy Teigens’ online harassment has become someone else’s business model

It’s a good rule of thumb that if you’re building a brand by being likable, you better make sure there aren’t any decades-old trolls lurking in your closet.

Chrissy Teigen, TV personality, cookbook author, model, fashion designer, social media star, and muse of musician husband John Legend has created multiple careers by being the kind of person you’d love to go brunch with. His brand was sharp, funny and self-deprecating, maybe not always pleasant, but never boring.

Ten years ago, Teigen was best known for her magazine covers and her relationship with Legend. Since then, she has become a star in her own right, someone who has managed to be both vulnerable and courageous; rich enough to vacation on superyachts, relatable enough that vacation snaps don’t alienate its followers, including 34.9 million on Instagram and 13.7 million on Twitter.

She could be pleasantly pungent: She goaded Donald Trump into blocking her, and she fell victim to a QAnon hate campaign.

Part of Teigens’ appeal was that she is self-taught. When she started modeling in the early 2000s, she didn’t have a credit card or bank account and says she ate at McDonalds to save money.

Another factor in his success was his willingness to be publicly vulnerable. She shared her experience with postpartum depression in 2017. Last year, she wrote poignantly about the loss of her son, Jack, while she was 20 weeks pregnant, posting some crude and hard-to-see photos. see caught in the throes of grief.

Teigens’ popularity was mainly due to the fact that she was really, really good on Twitter. However, she might not be as good as she looked.

Tweets she wrote in 2011 and 2012 have recently resurfaced to tarnish the luster of her perma-likability.

The target of the controversial tweets was Courtney Stodden, a beauty pageant queen turned singer and American reality TV star. In 2011, at the age of 16, Stodden married 50-year-old actor trainer Doug Hutchinson. They divorced last year and Stodden, who identifies as non-binary, later claimed that they had been abused which had been treated and absolutely taken advantage of.

But despite the 34-year age gap and the fact that Stodden was a child, it was Stodden rather than Hutchinson who received public vitriolic, including from figures like Anderson Cooper and CNN’s Courtney Love.

And it now appears that a substantial portion of it was distributed by Teigen, both publicly and privately. They weren’t one-off jokes either. They weren’t even jokes. go. to sleep. forever, Teigen tweeted to Stodden, telling them to take a nap. On another occasion she wrote I hate you and you are so weird.

For her fans, it’s all the more infuriating as Teigen herself left Twitter in March, blaming the harassment she suffered for years. Never forget that your words matter. It doesn’t matter what you see, what that person portrays or your intention. I took so many little 2s punches that at this point I’m honestly deeply bruised, she said at the time, betraying a lack of self-awareness that turned out to be too much for Stodden. , who quickly did an interview with the Daily Beast.

Teigen who experienced immediate commercial fallout when the trolling went public in May responded immediately on Twitter, and this week at length on Medium.

She said she thought it made her cool and approachable if she made fun of celebrities. But now she realizes that words have consequences and that there are real people behind the Twitter handles that I have been researching, she said on Medium. I wasn’t just attacking a random avatar, but hurting young women. Why did I think there was some sort of invisible psycho-celebrity formula that keeps anyone with more followers from experiencing pain? …

The abject nature of her apologies, or even the fact that it all happened ten years ago when social media was a more sarcastic place, she absolves her for telling a vulnerable youngster to kill himself ? Stodden doesn’t think so. I accept his apologies and forgive him. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard of her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. Everyone wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it sounds like a public attempt to save her [commercial] partnerships.

I tend to agree. Teigen was 26 at the time, a decade of senior Stoddens, and more than old enough to know what she was doing. Can her career recover from revelations that she mocked an obviously vulnerable 16-year-old to commit suicide?

Teigen clearly thinks so, since she resumed her posts as usual on Instagram. It is a measure of how accustomed we are to this sort of thing that apparently many of his followers do. An article about her children’s preschool graduation, published just hours after her apology for the trolling, received over 936,000 likes, far more than some of her top performing tweets before the controversy broke. ‘bursts.

It is more than a celebrity faced with a judgment on their past behavior. People like Teigen wouldn’t rack up millions of followers unless there was a small, perhaps unrecognized, role in many of us secretly enjoying the show.

The unpleasant truth is that this sort of thing is coded into social media platforms and little by little it is being incorporated into us. An emotional audience, an upset audience, or an angry audience is an engaged audience. If Facebook and Twitter’s efforts to target hate online seem timid, it’s because, well, they are.

If social media companies were serious about stopping trolling, of course they could end it by tomorrow. But the truth is, they can’t afford it. It is just too profitable.

Maybe it’s not a bad thing that people can quickly switch between cancellations. After all, she apologized, and what good is stacking on stacking? In a situation like this, there are no winners.

In fact, this is not strictly true. Social media companies don’t routinely reveal the value of high profile accounts to them, but, as a rough guide, Trump was estimated to be around $ 2 billion ($ 1.65 million) for Twitter in 2017. At the time, he had 36 million followers. barely a million more than Teigens’ current Instagram followers. As long as she keeps posting, people get richer.

Meanwhile, the losers are the rest of us. Social media makes us say by design that they’ve monetized our nastiest impulses and turned bullying into a business model.