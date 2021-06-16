Piers Morgan lashes out at Ikea, flagging pathetic virtue, as brands remove GB News ad





Several brands have pulled the ad from GB News, with the fledgling channel vowing to tackle the so-called cancellation culture. kea, the Kopparberg cider house and Octopus Energy withdrew their advertisements from the network after its launch on Sunday. GB News, positioned as a rival to news and current affairs offerings like BBC and Sky, is led by seasoned broadcaster Andrew Neil. He said the channel would not be another echo chamber for the metropolitan mindset that already dominates much of the media. However, GB News has been accused of airing partisan American-style news broadcasts in the UK and the Stop Funding Hate campaign group has challenged advertisers on social media. IKEA decided to boycott GB News because of our so-called values. Here are the values ​​of IKEA, a French CEO who is a criminal sentenced to two years in prison for spying on staff. https://t.co/Z82CvME7pY Andrew Neil (@afneil) June 15, 2021 Swedish furniture giant Ikea said it did not knowingly advertise on GB News. He added: We’re investigating how this may have happened to make sure it doesn’t happen again in the future, and have suspended paid display advertising in the meantime. In his statement, Kopparberg also said he was unaware that his ads were running on the channel and said they were put on hold pending further consideration of its content. Octopus said it would only advertise with GB News if it turned out to be truly balanced. The Open University has also suspended its advertising. Recent commitments from Octopus Energy:

10,000,000 to build a heat decarb R&D center

5,000,000 to establish the Center for Net Zero

108,000 to its BLM fund

1,000 ads on a right-hand channel So 15,108 times more on progressive stuff More soon, but I hope the prospect helps. Greg Jackson (@g__j) June 14, 2021 Neil, responding to Ikea, shared a story about the company’s French arm being fined $ 1 million and its CEO given a two-year suspended sentence after spying on employees for three years. Neil wrote: IKEA decided to boycott GB News because of our so-called values. Here are the values ​​of IKEA, a French CEO who is a criminal sentenced to two years in prison for spying on staff. Piers Morgan, who was linked to GB News after leaving Good Morning Britain, also responded to Ikea and said: Oh shut up, pathetic twerps signaling virtue. I am now boycotting IKEA. GB News has captured a slew of high profile signings, including former Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher, former BBC presenter Simon McCoy and former ITV presenter Alastair Stewart. In his opening monologue, former BBC political interviewer Neil said the channel will pierce our elites’ emphasis in politics, business, media and academia and denounce the growing promotion of the culture of cancellation for the threat it poses to freedom of expression and democracy. GB News will broadcast seven days a week across the UK and Ireland.







