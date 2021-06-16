Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road Review: Love Letter to a Pop Genius

Even if you think Brian Wilson is God – and yes, I do – you could easily say we don’t need another documentary on him. There have been good, rich and deep ones, like “Brian Wilson: I Just Wasn’t Made for These Times”, the 1995 musicological meditation conducted by record producer Don Was, or “Brian Wilson and the Story of ‘SMiLE’ ”, which told the story of the most legendary of all unfinished albums as well as the remarkable story of how, in 2004, Wilson and Darian Sahanaja restored her majesty. “Love & Mercy” (2014) was not a documentary, but it had the real power to do so; it’s one of the great musical biopics, with a glimpse of the perfect storm of forces that rocked Brian Wilson. Beyond that, so many stories from the life and art of Wilson – his creation and withdrawal from the Beach Boys; the mythology of “Pet Sounds”; the inextricable vines of his genius and his mental illness; the wasted years he spent recuperating with psychic charlatan Eugene Landy – have been repeated so often that they are now part of our cultural tradition.

“Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road,” directed by Brent Wilson (no link), takes the form of yet another classically structured look at Brian Wilson’s career. Only this one goes back and forth between the Wilson saga and the Beach Boys and a “Carpool Karaoke” style conversation between Brian, still fit and hooked with his hesitant, blunt, anxious and stubbornly sincere approach to the experience. daily. , and Jason Fine, editor of Rolling stone magazine, who met Wilson while reporting on him in the mid-90s. The two started dating and became friends, and in “Long Promised Road” they are walking around LA, chatting and listening to music from Brian and stopping at key locations: Paradise Cove, home of “Surfin ‘Safari”; the site of Wilson’s now demolished childhood home in Hawthorne; the houses he lived in in the 1960s and 1970s; the house of his late brother Carl; and the Beverly Glen Deli, where the two chat over Cobb salads and sundaes.

Brian Wilson did more than write great pop music. He turned pop songs into hymns, soaring choruses, sublimely delicate and playful outpourings of a soul-sweet sound mingled with an underlying sadness so divine that, as Bruce Springsteen puts it in the movie “Pet Sounds, “” Beauty carries a sense of joy even in the pain of living. The joy of an emotional life. So yes, maybe not need another documentary about Brian Wilson, but even if you think you know it all, “Long Promised Road” is a loving and satisfying film, at times sentimental but often insightful, a collection of accurate testimonials to Wilson’s art from fans as influential as Springsteen and Elton John, and a film that leaves the enchanting qualities of Wilson’s music overwhelming you.

As for Brian himself, he looks in pretty good shape for an 80-year-old man who still hears voices, but the truth is he doesn’t say much about anything. Jason Fine asks him if it was weird writing all these songs about surfing even though he hasn’t surfed himself – a legendary fact about Brian. His answer ? “Yeah, Dennis surfed. I never learned to surf. Ok, thanks for sharing! When Fine asks him what he thinks now about the implosion of ‘SMiLE’ in the mid-1960s and why he felt like he had to put it aside, Brian says, “We thought it was. a little ahead of its time. We waited, like, 30 years. And we finally finished it. And so on. Brian Wilson, other than his blitzed hypersensitivity quality of a thin shell enveloping a damaged mollusk, doesn’t seem to have the impetus for introspection.

Still, as the movie progresses, you feel like you’re getting to know him. Jason Fine is the easy-going friend who inquires about things, responds to Brian’s one-sentence answers, never pushes too hard, absorbs Brian’s thoughts and feelings with sympathetic understanding, and talks music with him. He gets Brian out – at least as much as we can. And the thing about Brian is that even when he doesn’t reveal much, there is something disarming and tender about him. He says just enough to get you in tune with his heart.

In the Beach Boys clips you see, and there are some great ones, when you watch Brian sing, trying to play the role of a happy pop star with his two brothers and Al Jardine and Mike Love, the truth is, there is something about him, and always has been. He’s frozen, not completely there. Although it took decades for him to be diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, he heard voices in his head (and still does), aggressive and critical voices, and in the old pictures he looks like someone who has heard voices.

Yet part of what haunts his story is that the Brian Wilson who heard voices in his head is also the Brian Wilson who heard the finest four-minute pop symphonies in his head; and these two things cannot be separated. He was touched by a higher spirit, and sometimes he was just… touched.

At one point, Don Was is sitting in the studio, separating the tracks of “God Only Knows” as they did in the episodes of VH1’s “Classic Albums”. It gets to the part at the end where Brian layers Carl Wilson singing “God only knows what I’d be without you” in a sort of contrapuntal tangy loop, and it’s even more amazing to hear with the stripped-down instruments. “God Only Knows” might, along with “Penny Lane”, be the greatest pop song ever written, but talk about the sound of vocals in your head! And the film’s analysis of the song in itself is a thing of beauty. Elton John recounts how Wilson used the fifth of a chord as a bass note (as Elton would later do in “Someone Saved My Life Tonight”), and Don Was chooses the instruments, almost shaking the bass. head of disbelief by identifying… a banjo! Which with a piano and a harmonica have merged into a single sound. “Brian must have sat at home and imagined these textures that no one had ever, ever used.”

But there was another side of Brian. Linda Perry, producer and songwriter, says she hears Brian’s competitive nature in the DNA of these songs. He was trying to be better than the Beatles. And that pushed him to come up with a density of aerial form that transcended what he had heard on “Rubber Soul” (the album that inspired him to make “Pet Sounds”). The characters in the film also bear witness to his being a leader. When you hear stories about him in the ’60s, especially when he cracked up during “SMiLE” sessions, you get the impression of someone who was fragile, vulnerable, a genius on the verge of a nervous breakdown. But if you listen to the hours of outtakes that were part of the boxed set reissue of “SMiLE” released in 2011, you hear Wilson rehearse the other Beach Boys with swift discipline that makes it sound like a Phil Spector, Stanley fusion. Kubrick and Jean-Sébastien Bach.

“Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road” is finally a love letter to Brian Wilson – to all the beauty he has given the world, but also to the fact that he survived his crises and came out on the other side. He is now a confident performer performing live, filling a place like the Hollywood Bowl as he and his band perform “Pet Sounds” or “SMiLE”. He also continues to record just because the songs keep coming to him. His voice is a fragile shadow of what it once was, but he is there, he is relaxed, he delivers his music to an audience delighted to be in his presence, and he shares their energy. When you hear him perform “Caroline No” his comeback on the album sounds more like a dream than ever, but his singing here tells a different story: that he still feels this song, and that he can still channel it. , as he channeled the cosmic winds that enabled him to write it. The film shows you that the genius of Brian Wilson is not something that should never be taken for granted. God only knows what we would be without him.