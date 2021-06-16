Vaccine protesters in front of Foo Fighters’ first full-capacity show





Vaccine protesters gathered outside the Foo Fighters show at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, Calif. On Tuesday night (June 15). What looked like several dozen protesters carried signs that read “Foo Fighters Fight To Bring Back Segregation” and “Vaccine-Only, Unvaccinated Unauthorized Event,” according to multiple Twitter posts. An Instagram post appeared to depict former child actor and known anti-vaxxer Ricky Schroder at the event. Schroder representatives did not immediately respond to Varietyrequest for comments. The Foo Fighters show – the group’s first full capacity concert since the pandemic began – required proof of COVID-19 vaccination to purchase tickets. Schroder published an article on the concert’s vaccine needs on Facebook on June 13, writing: “Dave Grohl is an ignorant punk who needs a slap in the face for supporting Discrimination. Ignorance comes in all shapes and sizes. Kurt Cobain laughs at you Dave with millions of patriots… fool. Concert attendees posted articles about the protesters on social media. One user wrote: “Real shoddy humans at the @foofighters show in agoura hills, california tonight” while another said: “This is what happens when you just want to go to a gig. @foofighters in a small local concert hall and the next thing to know, you are a ‘vaccine segregationist’. real low-quality humans at @foofighters show at agoura hills CA tonight. @foofighters ???? pic.twitter.com/rH3Bv20b5T – Max Reichert (@max__reichert) June 16, 2021 This is what happens when you just want to attend a @foofighters concert in a small local concert hall and the next thing to know that you are a vaccine segregationist. #FooFighters pic.twitter.com/fyDAZ2QcXn – Christian Miles (@cmilessports) June 16, 2021 While the Foo Fighters’ concert at Canyon Club on Tuesday night was intimate, with a capacity of just over 600, the group is set to perform at full capacity on June 20 at Madison Square Garden. The New York show has the same guidelines, requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend. “We have been waiting for this day for over a year,” Grohl said in a statement announcing the news. “And Madison Square Garden is going to feel so tough. New York, get ready for a long night of ass screaming our heads together at 26 from Foos. The Canyon Club show kicked off around 9:30 p.m. with Grohl promising the sold-out crowd, “Tonight we’re going to play until the cops are called or I collapse.”







