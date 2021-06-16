Promoted tobacco ban will hurt local businesses and the communities they serve

When Jaklin Java and his brother opened the doors of their C&S Shell gas station and convenience retailer 17 years ago in Mission Hills, these first-generation people fulfilled the lifelong desire to proudly own a business in California and to create jobs in their new neighborhood. Despite the increase in resale taxes on gasoline and the continued rise in the price of doing business in their new hometown, Java and her brother were successful in keeping their business open, helping their households and the households of their four employees. .

Like many homeowners of convenience business homes in Los Angeles, Java works long days. She welcomes prospects who refuel vehicles, grab snacks, and buy vital supplies like toilet paper, cleaning soap, eggs, bread and milk. And for whores like Ashafaq Khan, the person Zakir Malek has entrusted with running his low-cost 99-cent retailer for the past 20 years; you take great satisfaction in the relationships you have established with your prospects and neighbors over time.

When COVID-19 caused people to fall back, home owners of convenience retailers like Java and Malek and their staff, like Khan, embraced their designation as a major business. Khan remembers that this is when he and his boss started delivering meals and various items to potential homes at no cost. Once they noticed that some clients were ready to make money, they didn’t hesitate to identify them until they took over, regardless of the influence on their own. subsistence. Khan says: It’s the right thing to do. Were a neighborhood retailer, anyway.

Right now, however, Java, Malek, Khan, and thousands of small business owners like them across town are frightened. That’s because the city officials who leaned on them throughout the century’s worst health and financial crisis bow to anti-smoking teams and contemplate an ordinance that will bring their businesses to their knees. These well-meaning but ill-informed cover makers want to ban gross sales of flavored tobacco products. While this seems like a good idea in the field, dive deeper and you’ll find out more about why it’s not.

Jobs and taxes

The Nationwide Affiliation of Comfort Shops found in 2020 that tobacco products accounted for 27.8% of gross in-store sales. Of these gross sales, retailers estimate that 75% come from the authorized gross sales of flavored tobacco products. Incidental purchases by tobacco buyers, such as groceries and gasoline, open houses, jobs supported and created, and saved taxes flowing to pay for essential public services. Banning gross sales of these adult products in the metropolis will lead, at best, to job cuts and, at worst, to shutdowns. Hurting the local economic system even more, city leaders are reportedly shipping gross sales tax {dollars} to neighboring towns and claiming that there are no such bans.

Research Shows Flavored Tobacco Bans Could Not Directly Push Minors Toward Cigarettes

A new study published in JAMA Pediatrics is said to be the first to assess how bans on the gross sale of flavored tobacco like the one being considered in Los Angeles and other California municipalities are having an effect on the smoking habits of young people.

Analyzes from Yale School of Public Health Abigail S. Friedman, PhD, found that after San Francisco banned gross sales of flavored tobacco products and e-cigarettes, the chances of high school students smoking cigarettes. conventional cigarettes have really doubled. It’s correct. Many teens reported that they quit vaping and started smoking, and a few avoided vaping altogether and went straight to smoking. The designer said of her analysis, Even if well-intentioned, legislation that will increase smoking among young people may pose a risk to public welfare.

Responsible retailers are companions in the fight to prevent children from using tobacco

Legal guidelines already in place require tobacco retailers like Java and Malek to confirm prospects are 21 or older before promoting these products.

Tobacco is a regulated product that is offered by licensed sellers who face heavy fines if they do not.

In response to the FDA, Los Angeles retailers have a 98% compliance load with legal age verification guidelines. They contribute to the strict application of current legal guidelines and see themselves as companions in the battle to prevent teens from vaping and smoking. If city leaders ban gross sales of these products through authorized retailers, people who love tobacco products will turn to the unregulated illicit market. You will be able to guess that these tobacco vendors do not card and therefore pay no taxes.

School work

The 2020 National Youth and Tobacco Facilities Survey for Disease Management confirms that teens are turning to tobacco products to impress their friends and look cool. You could say, nothing was changed. It was the same once I got up. The point is, the problems have changed. 30 years ago, the tobacco business was banned from promoting cigarettes. Years of tobacco awareness campaigns seem to be having an influence. The number of adolescents nationwide using e-cigarettes (vaping) is declining nationally and nationally. In fact, there is still a lot of work to be done and this is where responsible retailers are available. Those who want to keep tobacco out of the fingers of teens should view law-abiding companies as gatekeepers, not enemies trying to hinder their efforts.

Angelenos in food desserts depend on national markets

The Los Angeles Metropolis Council is overtaking California voters who will democratically determine the fate of flavored tobacco in a November 2022 referendum on SB 793. Curiosity teams will tell you that the problem is to destroy Huge Tobacco, however. the real victims are the thousands of household-owned businesses in Los Angeles and the tens of millions of people, many of them low-income, who depend on them.

The U.S. Division of Agricultures Meal Starter Analysis Atlas Map shows that thousands of low-income Angelenos stay more than a mile from a grocery store or in areas where 100 Housing items do not have a car and are over half a mile from the nearest grocery store.

Comfort stores will be the only meal offering for those who live in meal deserts. Whether or not they get here sooner or later depends on who is elected at work and who themselves depend on these important markets for bottled water, a tank of gasoline, and a Snickers every now and then.

Bans on flavored tobacco do not work. They damage businesses, they undermine civil liberties, and analysis shows they could have the other desired impact.

Cash Samra is president of the Los Angeles chapter of the American Petroleum and Comfort Retailer Affiliation. Tracy Hernandez is CEO of the Los Angeles Enterprise Federation. Hugo Merida is president of the Los Angeles Metro Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.