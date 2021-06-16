Aryaman, the son of Bollywood actor Bobby Deols, turns 20 today. On his birthday, Bobby managed to pick out some of the cutest photos of him and Aryaman together.

Bobby Deol wishes his angel Aryaman on his 20th birthday

On Wednesday, Bobby shared the photos where he wore a black sweater, while Aryaman wore a denim shirt. Sharing the post the actor wrote, Happy Birthday Angel! Blessed.Aryaman can be seen hugging the actor as the two pose for the camera.

After Bobby Deol posted the photos, his industry friends wished for Aryaman. Chunky Panday wrote: “Happy happy birthday dear Aryaman.” Darshan Kumar wrote: “Happy Birthday Aryaman I wish you the world.” Deol Race 3 co-star Saqib Saleem also commented with face kissing emojis.

On the work side, Bobby Deol will be the next star of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

Also Read: Bobby Deol Shares Rare Photo Of His Wife Tanya And Father Dharmendra

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay tuned. day with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.